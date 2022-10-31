Brittany Furlan bares midriff for ‘best days’ as she lounges poolside with Tommy Lee

Brittany showed off her sizzling physique as she lounged poolside. Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Social media influencer Brittany Furlan turned up the heat as she lounged poolside with her husband, Tommy Lee.

Brittany has a jaw-dropping figure, and she recently treated her millions of fans to a glimpse at her incredible curves.

Brittany is fresh on the heels of a recent getaway to Mexico with Tommy and some of their A-list celebrity friends, including John Travolta and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. While back home in California, Brittany took to social media to give her fans a look at her laidback day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Brittany shared footage of herself enjoying a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Lounging on a chair at her L.A. home’s pool, Brittany recorded herself as she relaxed in the sun. She held the camera up high and placed one hand over her head while filming with the other.

Brittany made a simple sports bra and biker shorts set look amazing as she bared her midriff and feminine curves. As she positioned the camera, she panned to her midsection, showing off her snatched waistline and shapely legs as she soaked up some Vitamin D.

Brittany Furlan’s curves take center stage for ‘best days’ with Tommy Lee

Further panning the camera toward her feet, Brittany showed her flip-flops which perfectly complemented her casual poolside attire. Also in the shot was her Mötley Crüe drummer husband, Tommy, who was busy trimming his Bonsai tree overlooking the Hollywood hills from their backyard.

Brittany then panned the camera back to herself, forming a slight smile and looking relaxed and content.

“These are the best days ❤,” she captioned the share.

Brittany touts Terravita CBD for anxiety and panic attacks

When Brittany isn’t dazzling her millions of fans with sultry photos or cracking jokes with Tommy, she can also be found advocating for CBD.

Brittany is open with her fans about her struggles with debilitating anxiety and panic attacks and has turned to cannabis to help alleviate her stress. She often touts Terravita’s tinctures on social media as a rep for the company.

Speaking with Vegas Cannabis Magazine last year, the Philadelphia native opened up about finding cannabis that worked for her after experimenting with smoking weed in college. Admittedly, it took her a while to find what alleviated her symptoms without worsening her anxiety.

Brittany says she tried several different brands before Terravita reached out to her to try theirs, and she was instantly sold.

“It’s so healing. This experience and this product changed my mind about CBD and cannabis,” Brittany shared. “The fact that there’s a way to harness the healing effects from cannabis for anxiety, for pain, for insomnia… I mean, it’s great.”