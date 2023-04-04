Natalie Mordovtseva showed off her modeling prowess for her latest fashion collaboration, and 90 Day Fiance fans think she looked like an iconic blonde bombshell.

Before moving to America and marrying Mike Youngquist, Natalie worked as a model and actress in her native country, Ukraine.

With her exotic beauty and jaw-dropping physique, Natalie is still finding work as a model while living in the U.S.

Natalie shared a carousel post on Instagram to kick off the week, showcasing her beauty, modeling skills, fit frame, and her new favorite fashion brand.

Natalie struck several poses from inside a mall, looking casual yet glamorous as she modeled two pajama sets.

Modeling a khaki-colored set in the first two photos, Natalie worked her angles as she posed on a bench amid a courtyard filled with tons of natural light. She stood up in the second photo, highlighting her long and lean legs and showing off her head-to-toe ensemble, which included a pair of white tennis shoes.

Natalie playfully ran her fingers through her hair in the third shot as she sat on the side of a chair, gazing into the distance. Natalie’s green PJ set accentuated her curves in the fourth and final up-close shot, which featured Natalie looking downward while seated with a glittery gold effect at the bottom of the image.

“MY dear girls 💋this unique and special post I dedicate to those of you, who enjoy simple life and love comfy lifestyle but would like to combine it with sexy and stylish look 😻,” Natalie wrote in the caption.

She continued, “@ekouaerofficial 💚is a unique and comfortable brand🤩 that’s providing comfortable, skin-friendly sleepwear/outgoing clothers. I really recommend @ekouaerofficial ✌️ sleepwear, visit www.ekouaer.com Use my personal CODE ‘Natalie’ for 30% OFF on official ekouaer website🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

90 Day Fiance fans think Natalie Mordovtseva resembled Pamela Anderson in her latest photoshoot

Natalie also tagged the photographer, Iaroslav Neliubov, and the salon responsible for her hair extensions, Bely’s Beauty Bar. The post received over 5,000 likes, and some of Natalie’s 341,000 followers headed to the comments section to gush over her sexy photoshoot. Some even compared Natalie to another blonde beauty, Pamela Anderson.

“A regular Pamela Anderson,” wrote one of Natalie’s admirers.

Natalie’s Instagram followers commented on her modeling photoshoot. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

“You look like Pamela Anderson here,” penned another one of Natalie’s followers.

Natalie’s followers continue to gush over her modeling gig. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie is an Ekouaer brand ambassador and model

Natalie’s partnership brand, Ekouaer, was founded in 2015. The brand touts bringing “skin-friendly” and comfortable sleepwear to its millions of customers across the globe.

Ekouaer offers a variety of sleepwear, including nightgowns, pajama sets for men and women, robes, beachwear, shawls, camis, and tanks.

For her photoshoot, Natalie modeled the waffle-knit off-the-shoulder V-neck lounge set in both khaki and army green. The PJ set is also available in white, black, purple, and light coffee shades.

The set is available in sizes S – XXL and is made of a comfortable and breathable fabric. Not only can the set be worn as pajamas, but it’s also the perfect ensemble for casual day wear, exercise, or lounging around the house and comes with a price tag of $30.99 on Ekouaer.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.