The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shares rare no-makeup selfie

Nicole Jimeno stared down the camera in a recent makeup-free shot. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Jimeno, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno, has had a major glow-up in the years viewers have been watching her within the franchise.

She is into beauty pageants and carrying herself in a stylish and polished way these days, and makeup-free content from her is becoming increasingly rare.

With that said, Nicole graced her 120k followers on Instagram with a barefaced selfie, albeit with a filter.

The 28-year-old appeared to be in a gym or workout setting as she had on a sports bra and pods in her ears.

Nicole did not have her usual heavy eye and face makeup and instead appeared without prominent lashes, but her dark eyebrows were defined. Her under-eye area appeared a bit darker as she held one hand over the side of her face on her cheek.

Nicole’s long dark hair was pulled back with a multi-colored headband, and she also accessorized with a watch and necklace.

Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole Jimeno was criticized for trying to look like Chantel Everett

Nicole has always been at odds and disliked Pedro’s now-estranged wife, Chantel Everett, which is why The Family Chantel viewers became critical of her when they thought she was trying to look like the TLC star.

When Season 4 premiered, it was obvious that Nicole had changed her appearance and her new look looked a lot like how Chantel normally styled herself.

Nicole had her hair down and in refined waves as she had a full face of makeup with a smokey eye during her private interviews, similar to how Chantel has appeared in hers.

On social media, Nicole denied trying to look like her sister-in-law and clapped back at a viewer who compared the two.

Nicole Jimeno got her own storyline on The Family Chantel

On 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? Nicole was part of Pedro’s storyline, but on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Family Chantel, Nicole got her own narrative.

It had to do with her relationship with Alejandro Padron, who was married when they met, her mother and brother’s hatred of him, and the trust issues in their relationship.

On Season 4, Nicole took Alejandro back and found out she was pregnant, only to tragically have a miscarriage that deeply affected her.

Aside from her relationship, her strong feelings toward her brother’s marriage were also highlighted as she even went so far as to throw a glass at Chantel and her family on Season 3.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.