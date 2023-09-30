The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann welcomes baby daughter with wife Amanda Hornick

Wes Bergmann is celebrating the arrival of his first child alongside his loving wife, Amanda Hornick.

The Challenge star recently revealed that they had a baby daughter named Lucy Jean, pictured in a photo with Wes holding her in his arms and Amanda smiling by his side.

He introduced his baby daughter to the world in social media posts on Instagram and Twitter, including all the important details.

That included her birthday, Thursday, September 28, a weight of “7lb 11oz,” along with height and IQ in the 50th percentile.

Most importantly, he revealed that the girls in his life were both healthy, and he was ecstatic about that.

“All my girls are healthy and I’m beaming,” his caption included with a #GirlDad hashtag.

Wes and Amanda have been married since 2018. As Monsters and Critics reported, the two-time MTV Challenge winner announced his wife’s pregnancy in April, sharing an Instagram post.

Castmates react to the arrival of Wes’s first baby

As one might expect, many seasons of appearing on MTV’s The Challenge and its spinoffs meant Wes has many castmates who know him. Some even consider him a close friend. Many stopped by the comments section to congratulate their friend and castmate.

That included three guys from the show who are also fathers: Kyle Christie, Tony Raines, and Cory Wharton.

“I can’t even bring myself to write a joke… she’s absolutely completely perfect in everyway… who’s the Dad ? 🤔❤️,” Kyle joked with his castmate.

Tony and Cory welcomed Wes to the girl dad club as they each have daughters and can likely give him helpful advice or support.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Additional comments arrived from Wes’ castmates Nany Gonzalez, Jenna Compono, and Jonna Mannion.

“CONGRATULATIONS!! This is the best news EVER!! Lucy Jean is gorgeous just like your family!! 🙌,” Wes’ friend Brad Fiorenza commented.

“Ohhh my goodness 😍❤️ congrats you guys!!” Jenna wrote.

“Well well welcome to the world lil Lucy Jean! Congrats guys!” Derrick commented.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Wes announced his retirement from The Challenge on USA 2

The arrival of Wes and his wife’s first child brings plenty of extra responsibilities as he’s officially a father. Within the past month, he revealed he would no longer return to compete on The Challenge, indicating that becoming a dad was part of the reason.

Along with that, Wes said it would be “irresponsible” for him to leave his businesses behind due to how many people that could impact financially. Wes also mentioned that he didn’t like how some of his castmates were bashing him in interviews.

Wes, who appeared as one of six MTV Challenge stars on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff, was eliminated from the show in the September 21 episode by castmate Chris Underwood.

Before leaving The Arena, he got choked up in saying how much he loved The Challenge and all the people connected to it. Based on recent interviews, he’s standing firm with the decision not to return for the competition show, but as host TJ Lavin told him, he’s always welcome back.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 on MTV.