The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann gets warned by fans about his New Year’s Eve offer

Wes Bergmann extended a kind gesture for others on New Year’s Eve, although some fans attempted to warn him before doing too much.

The longtime MTV star retired from The Challenge in 2023 during the USA 2 spin-off, revealing he needed to spend more time on his business and being a parent for his first child.

Some may have considered him a sneaky player in MTV’s competition series, with castmates even calling out his attempted moves in confessionals or interviews.

However, he also made plenty of friends with castmates during his time on The Challenge, including an unlikely alliance with former rival Johnny Bananas.

On New Year’s Eve, Wes sent out a generous offer as many individuals headed to bars, restaurants, and other events to celebrate the past year and welcome the new one.

He took to Twitter, telling anyone who needed an Uber ride home instead of driving that he’d send money to help cover the Uber cost if they gave Venmo details.

Fans warn Wes after his generous offer on New Year’s Eve

Wes received a plethora of Venmo usernames in his replies, as well as Venmo QR codes to scan to send money.

While many individuals replied to take Wes up on the offer or praise him for doing so, others cautioned him about sending money.

“Don’t send anyone money Wes!! Uber and LYFT IS FREE TONIGHT,” one individual replied.

“@WestonBergmann thank you for being a great human!! But save your money..some of these people are going to lie! Plus Uber is FREE tonight!!” another person commented, sharing a screenshot of a code to use for Uber.

“Here come a ton of Venmos from people sitting on their couch tonight,” a commenter wrote with several laughing emojis.

Yet another individual provided a tweet of an article from a news report that specified details for the Decide to Ride campaign from Anheuser-Busch, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Wilsbach, and Uber.

According to ABC 27 WHTM, The Decide to Ride campaign provided three free $5 ride vouchers on New Year’s Eve to those who scanned a QR code to participate.

Wes’ offer arrived as castmate opened up about DWI

On the same day Wes offered individuals money to get a ride home safely for their New Year’s Eve, his castmate Nelson Thomas acknowledged his drinking and driving incident from earlier in the year.

Nelson was involved in a serious wreck in March 2023, which led to his hospitalization with severe injuries, including an ankle that required surgery. As of this writing, he’s still recovering after multiple hospitalizations, surgeries, rehabilitation, and other treatments.

In an Instagram post shared on December 31, Nelson talked about his “mistake” and the consequences of it, including his legal situation. He’s scheduled for a court hearing on January 8 for his DWI charge.

The Challenge star also revealed that refunds were sent to those who donated to his GoFundMe campaign, as it wasn’t known by anyone else at that time that his drinking and driving led to his car wreck.

Several of Nelson’s castmates from The Challenge were revealed on the campaign page as having donated, including Bananas, Amanda Garcia, Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, Nurys Mateo, and Wes.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.