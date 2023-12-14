The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas and CT Tamburello reunite in The Traitors 2 with OG castmate

Several of The Challenge OGs will officially appear in a cast of reality TV stars for The Traitors Season 2.

A new trailer for the upcoming season features Chris “CT” Tamburello, Trishelle Canatella, and Johnny Bananas back together on a different reality TV show.

They join stars from Real Housewives, Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, Love Island, The Bachelor, and other hit shows.

It marks Bananas’ latest reality TV gig, following up his successful debut season on E!’s House of Villains, which is still airing as of this report.

“Welcome to an all-new season of strategy, betrayal, sabotage, and murder,” show host Alan Cumming says as various cast members are pictured in the trailer.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

From there, it’s an entertaining montage of footage revealing highlight moments from the upcoming episodes.

The Challenge OGs revealed in The Traitors 2

“She’s the traitor,” Bananas shouts as he points to someone off-camera in a curious scene from The Traitors 2 trailer.

However, his former Challenge castmate, Trishelle, is shown soon after with a shocked expression on her face.

The host reveals there will be diabolical twists to go with a “killer all-celebrity cast.” Scenes show boxer Deontay Wilder, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy, and Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge among the celebs.

As cast member shots are shown with their names on-screen, The Challenge’s CT appears in a bedroom scene. He has dominoes standing up in a circle on a table before him and knocks one domino down.

A closing scene features Bananas looking dapper in an expensive suit as he sits in a chair across from The Traitors host.

“So, how does it feel to be the second-best-dressed guy?” Bananas asks the host, who tells him, “I’d say, Back off b***.'”

Former The Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle is returning to reality TV after her appearance in the debut season of The Challenge: All Stars.

CT appears in The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, the 39th season of the show on MTV, but in a limited role as a champion competing against a cast member for one elimination event.

He previously appeared in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, the show’s 37th season, which he won alongside Kaycee Clark. CT then took a break and skipped Season 38, Ride or Dies, which Bananas appeared in.

Castmates to reunite on The Traitors 2

As The Traitors 2 trailer dropped on Thursday, Bananas shared a side-by-side screenshot on Instagram showing him and his castmate, CT.

“The look you give when you find out @peacock just put two Natural Born KILLERS on season 2 of #thetraitorus,” he wrote.

Bananas, a seven-time Challenge champion, and CT, a five-time champ, last appeared together in The Challenge: Total Madness. CT was famously eliminated by rookie competitor Jay Starrett, who has now appeared in several more seasons, including the currently airing Season 39.

Many fans of The Challenge often debate whether Bananas or CT is the “GOAT” based on their extensive careers with the MTV competition series.

The two are also infamously tied together, literally at the hip, in the classic Bananas backpack highlight moment from the Cutthroat season.

For those wondering, Trishelle appeared with CT and Bananas on The Challenge: Rivals II season, which aired on MTV in 2013. CT won that season alongside his rival teammate, Wes Bergmann, while Bananas and his teammate, Frank Sweeney, finished second.

Trishelle was teamed up with Challenge legend Sarah Rice. That marked Trishelle’s final Challenge season on MTV. She returned two years ago for All Stars Season 1.

It will be interesting to see if CT, Bananas, and Trishelle somehow become allies in the game or if they’re on different sides as they attempt to win their latest reality TV competition.

What is The Traitors Season 2, and when can you watch it?

The Traitors is based on a hit show of the same name originating in England. The United States version has a similar concept and a prize of $250,000 on the line.

The players are called the Faithful, but the host also selects specific contestants among them as the Traitors. That treacherous group attempts to eliminate the Faithful and claim the $250,000 prize all to themselves.

The debut season in the United States arrived earlier this year without any Challenge stars. Survivor competitor Cirie Fields won. This time, three Challenge OGs will be vying to outwit and outplay their fellow cast members.

The Traitors 2 will officially premiere on the Peacock streaming platform on January 12.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Traitors Season 2 premieres January 12 on Peacock.