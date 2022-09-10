The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann explains Kim Kardashian appearance in Challenge documentary

Wes Bergmann during The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

A three-part documentary series focused on MTV’s competition series The Challenge will feature many of the show’s cast members or others who were integral to the show’s creation and evolution.

That includes champions such as Chris “CT” Tamburello, Laurel Stucky, and Johnny Bananas, as well as finalists including Tori Deal and Kam Williams.

With the unveiling of a recent teaser trailer, fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary series with glimpses of some of their favorites from the show.

Additionally, the teaser included a brief appearance from television producer Jonathan Murray, co-creator of MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and The Challenge. There was also a surprise appearance from reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The latter may have stirred some fans up, questioning why the reality TV icon was even featured in a documentary about The Challenge.

That promoted two-time Challenge champ and recent All Stars winner Wes Bergmann to defend Kim K’s inclusion in the documentary series.

Wes defends Kim Kardashian in The Challenge Untold History

Earlier this week, MTV’s The Challenge unveiled The Challenge Untold History teaser trailer featuring appearances from the likes of Bananas, CT, Aneesa Ferreira, and TJ Lavin.

At one point, Kim K pops up to say a few words from her part in the documentary series. That probably caught a lot of fans of The Challenge off guard since Kim has never competed on the popular MTV competition series.

However, many past and present Challenge stars reacted to the trailer, including Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. So did their former castmate Wes who is coming off another Challenge win, this time on the All Stars 3 spinoff.

Wes shared his thoughts on what fans should understand about Kim K being involved in the documentary series, indicating that she’s “heavily connected to the same production company that makes The Challenge.”

“Add in the fact that she’s a legitimate fan of The Challenge, and mega famous woman,” Wes commented, adding, “This doc will feature many people that have never been on The Challenge, yet have a connection to it.”

Wes suggested that including other celebrities and guest stars will give fans a complete look at The Challenge and its impact on reality television or pop culture.

Kim K became reality TV icon years after The Challenge

Kim K, 41, is now a household name due to her pop culture status as a reality television star. She first rose to fame in that much-talked-about leaked explicit recording of her with singer Ray J.

However, she and her family, including the Jenners, soon became a fascinating subject for a TV show. That E! show came to life in 2007 as the brainchild of Ryan Seacrest, who became a producer along with Bunim/Murray Productions.

Bunim/Murray is also responsible for bringing about MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and The Challenge, which arrived before any Kardashians shows or spinoffs.

The first season of The Real World premiered in 1992 with the iconic New York cast. Real World was up to Season 19 in Sydney when Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially premiered in 2007.

Road Rules premiered in 1995 and officially ended in 2007. However, it led the combination of Real World with Road Rules to create The Challenge, which is still going strong today. The Challenge just recently wrapped up filming for Season 38, with fans hoping to see their favorite show return to MTV later this year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons, with the finale airing last year on E! However, it led to all sorts of spinoffs, and ultimately another show, The Kardashians, which arrived on the Hulu platform earlier this year.

That said, Kim K also may have been inspired by watching earlier MTV reality TV shows, including The Real World and The Challenge, so it should be interesting to see what else she’ll have to say about its impact on her.

The Challenge Untold History premieres Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV.