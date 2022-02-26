The Challenge’s Veronica Portillo throws playful jab at Johnny Bananas about meeting his ‘new girlfriend’

Veronica Portillo during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. Pic credit: Paramount+

It’s not often that a cast member from The Challenge can land a solid jab on one of the show’s master commentators, Johnny Bananas. However, Veronica Portillo did just that with her recent response to the seven-time Challenge champion.

Portillo made a clever remark regarding Bananas’ dating situation, with a joke that also seemed to taunt him over his previous relationship.

In her comment, the former Challenge champion mentioned Bananas meeting a “new girlfriend” on the Raya app and the potential consequences of his decision with technology.

Veronica jokes about Bananas meeting ‘new girlfriend’

On Friday, Challenge legend Johnny Bananas tweeted that he was “compelled to switch from Android to iPhone,” something many individuals contemplate when it comes to which phone or tech to use.

Bananas listed his reasons for the switch, including “bullying by friends, fans, family” and “The New optical wide lens” that the latest iPhone models boast.

He said his third reason was his biggest reason for the jump: “To Join Raya,” a membership-only social media app exclusive to the iPhone. It launched in 2015 initially as a dating app but has since become used for networking with professionals and making social discoveries.

Taking notice of the tweet, Veronica Portillo fired back with a savage reply that got the attention of fans and Johnny Bananas.

“Until your new gf you meet on Raya wants to share locations,” Veronica tweeted.

That prompted Bananas to re-evaluate his decision to move over to the iPhone and use the Raya app.

Veronica, a three-time Challenge champ, recently received recognition for her involvement in an iconic Challenge moment. It involved castmate Julie Stoffer and the “near-death” incident that arrived during the Inferno season. The 44-year-old’s highlight with Julie won a fan bracket for “one of the most iconic moments” in the show’s history.

Bananas previous relationship ended with cheating rumors

The playful jab from Veronica towards Bananas seems especially relevant considering how his relationship with former castmate Morgan Willett ended last year. After originally meeting and teaming up on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, they dated for over two years.

Things appeared to be going strong for the two reality TV stars. However, speculation popped up last September that Bananas cheated on Morgan, and a video surfaced online showing him getting cozy with a mystery woman.

During a recent podcast interview, Morgan opened up about the breakup and said she’s “still struggling” over four months after things ended due to how much she loved Bananas.

Bananas hasn’t spoken about the end of the relationship much at all, giving a brief statement after news of the split arrived online. However, it’s undoubtedly giving fans and castmates plenty of ammo to use for going after The Challenge legend.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV with Season 38 TBA. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.