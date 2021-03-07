The Challenge’s Tori Deal shares thoughts with Double Agents castmates about social media hate

Tori Deal after elimination loss on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Each season of The Challenge brings back veteran stars, and also introduces new rookie competitors into the game, some of whom fans get behind, and others who fans love to hate.

That hate often rears its ugly head online through social media comments about the various reality television stars. However, The Challenge’s Tori Deal recently gave her castmates a reminder about how to absorb it all.

Tori, who recently celebrated her birthday, shared some interesting thoughts related to being part of The Challenge, that she feels her castmates can take into consideration when dealing with the online hate.

Tori Deal shares thoughts about social media hate

As her 28th birthday arrived, Double Agents star Tori Deal posted a slide on her Instagram Story, which included some things she believes her Challenge castmates should always keep in mind.

“My bday got me in my feels,” Tori wrote across an IG Story slide, in which she tagged many of her Double Agents castmates. They included Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Amber Borzotra, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams.

“To all my cast mates who deal with the hate on social media just remember this…,” Tori wrote on her post.

From there, she shared five things for her fellow Challenge stars to remember, including “We are blessed,” “We’ve traveled the world,” and “We make our own hours and our job is a movie.”

After including that most people would want to be talked about on social media like they are, Tori finished with a telling comment for the show’s cast members.

“And the game is the game. We’re all still people with real friends and family. We’re blessed,” Tori reminded her castmates.

The screenshot of Tori’s post (below) was shared by other cast members including Amber Borzotra and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram Story

Tori likely dealt with her fair share of hate online involving her and Jordan Wiseley breaking up and calling off their engagement. Both of The Challenge stars shared Instagram posts in which they asked fans not to blame either one of them for the split.

While it appeared the two were amicable following the breakup, more details arrived, and social media comments from Jordan led to speculation that things weren’t as friendly between them now. Even so, it appears both Jordan and Tori have mostly been moving on with things in their lives apart from one another.

Cast members attended Double Agents reunion, partied after

In the past week, members of The Challenge: Double Agents cast assembled in New York City to film the Season 36 reunion episodes. Many of the cast members attended in person, while others apparently are part of the reunion via Skype, Zoom, or other video chat methods.

Based on Double Agents reunion spoilers, Tori was part of the reunion, but she didn’t appear in any photos showing cast members hanging out after filming ended. She did share a photo of herself on her IG Story where she was lying on her back in a dress on the floor, possibly in a hotel room.

Interestingly, Tori tagged many of the Double Agents cast members, but not all of them. Missing from her post above were rookies Amber Martinez and Gabby Allen, who were part of the Itty Bitty Committee, an alliance that worked to get Tori sent into elimination.

Also missing from the tags in Tori’s post were rookies Lolo Jones, Mechie Harris, Lio Rush, and Liv Jawando, as well as veterans Wes Bergmann and Theresa Jones. That said, it’s likely Tori tagged as many people as she could that were part of the Double Agents reunion and didn’t intentionally leave out specific cast members.

Tori currently co-hosts the Official Challenge Podcast with her friend Aneesa, and they often bring on their fellow castmates to discuss or joke about what went down on the show. Tori also hosts her own podcast called Tori Dealing With, where she examines various topics to help others deal with life’s challenges and mental health, so it makes sense she’d offer her support to castmates too.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.