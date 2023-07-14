The Challenge’s Theo Campbell and Ashley Mitchell react to USA 2’s heated Amanda vs. Tori feud

The Challenge stars Theo Campbell and Ashley Mitchell are joining several cast members weighing in on the recent online battle involving rivals Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal.

Amanda and Tori will appear as castmates on CBS’ upcoming The Challenge: USA 2, but it’s clear they probably won’t be allies when the episodes air.

As the official trailer and cast photos hit the internet earlier this week, Tori shared a group photo of herself with the other five MTV stars from the spinoff show.

The original image included Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Cory Wharton, Jonna Mannion, and Amanda. However, Tori altered the photo, placing a clown emoji over Amanda’s face to throw some shade ahead of any episodes airing.

That led to Amanda firing off multiple tweets, unleashing her full fury upon Tori, calling her names such as “loser” and “steroid injecting prostitute.”

Tori later reacted to Amanda’s remarks, even suggesting she might get a lawyer involved due to her castmate’s “defamation” and “libel” toward her.

Theo Campbell says Amanda’s why production has a meeting about social media

Fierce battles on social media are nothing new within the reality TV world, and sometimes they can get pretty intense. The recent battle involving Tori and Amanda was just that, with the latter bringing the most severe remarks in her tweets.

With one of Amanda’s tweets directed toward Tori, she insinuated that Tori was a “steroid injecting prostitute,” prompting castmate Theo Campbell to respond.

“You’re the reason production has this new 2 hour sit down meeting about social media and safe guarding then… 🤨🤨,” Theo tweeted in reply to Amanda’s original remarks.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

Based on Theo’s tweet, cast members seem to get warned during filming about the severity and impact of their remarks toward castmates online. However, Amanda may have disregarded any of that in blasting Tori on Twitter, or they didn’t have that particular meeting ahead of USA 2.

Theo appeared as Tori’s castmate in the recent spinoff, The Challenge: World Championship, marking his first appearance on the show since War of the Worlds 2. Some drama during that season came due to Tori’s partnership with Danny McCray and their inability to be on the same page with their strategy early in the game.

Danny took to Twitter more than a few times as episodes aired, taking aim at the veterans in The Challenge: World Championship, including Bananas, and Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley.

Beyond that, there weren’t many cast members firing off social media remarks toward one another like Amanda recently did toward Tori ahead of USA 2. Theo didn’t seem to get involved in any drama during the season, or it wasn’t shown in episodes.

Jemmye and Ashley show support for Amanda in her feud with Tori

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is known to be one of Amanda’s besties, as they are part of the infamous Lavender Ladies clique on The Challenge.

While Ashley hasn’t been back on the show since her mysterious disqualification from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, she popped online to support her friend in the battle.

“Don’t mess with my little Satan sister,” Ashley tweeted, adding, “It’s not even 7am and I’m living.”

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

Jemmye Carroll has also been castmates with both Tori and Amanda. Like Ashley, she is an Amanda supporter. She posted several messages regarding the recent online battle.

In her reply to a since-deleted tweet, Jemmye said that Amanda wasn’t making anything up with her remarks.

“You can’t openly talk about past on your first szn of the challenge then gets mad when people bring it back up,” Jemmye tweeted, seeming to refer to Tori.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

Jemmye also replied to a few commenters on Twitter, including one who brought up Tori’s comment about getting a lawyer. Based on one of her tweets, she suggested a lawyer won’t be involved because it “could/most likely would result in both cast members not being cast on future szns.”

Jemmye indicated that the “alleged victim” wouldn’t want “those consequences” of not being cast on the show.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

As of this writing, there has been no confirmed report or sign that Tori has initiated legal action against her castmate Amanda. Her Instagram carousel post in which she’d placed the clown emoji over Amanda’s face was deleted following the series of tweets that Amanda fired off a few days ago.

Based on the surprising shade from Tori toward Amanda earlier this week, something may have happened during their last filming. A possible hint toward that is a scene in the recently-unveiled trailer where Amanda is seen shouting “I hate you” at someone off-camera.

Viewers will see if anything went down between these two heated rivals as The Challenge: USA 2 episodes start to air in August.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.