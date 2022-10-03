The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky tells former castmate to ‘keep praying’ for that call

Free Agents champion Laurel Stucky is part of the cast for The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

Laurel Stucky told her former castmate from The Challenge to “stay gassed” over not being called back to appear in another season of MTV’s competition show.

The former Free Agents champion will appear amongst the cast members in the upcoming season of The Challenge, aka Ride or Dies.

It features pairs consisting of a man and woman who share a strong bond. Laurel will be there with a close friend and former reality TV castmate, Jakk Maddox.

A team that won’t be there but many fans may have wanted to see return is Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. It’s unclear if they were asked to appear in the cast and turned it down or never got a call.

However, based on a recent remark from Laurel, she says everyone knows that Paulie is “desperate” to get his call to return to The Challenge.

Here are more details on what The Challenge champ had to say to Paulie and former castmate Josh Martinez.

A recent exchange started on Twitter with The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat posting his thoughts that the show needed more professional athletes, including NFL players. Fessy said he believes that Challenge players are more versatile than pro athletes, who he suggested are typically good at one skill.

Paulie replied, indicating the show needs to call back its strongest competitors first, to which Fessy responded, saying Paulie would’ve been a good addition to Season 38.

Their former castmate, Josh, stopped by and left a GIF reaction tweet, which he’s since deleted. That set off a bit of an exchange between Paulie and Josh.

After a Challenge superfan account shared a screenshot of Josh’s “tweet and delete” reaction, it prompted Laurel to stop by the Instagram comments and react.

“Lol Josh 😂. Last I checked Josh was in the hotel on site for this last season. Closer than Pauline been in how long? Stay gassed, bro-ey! Keep praying to the heavens for that call. We all see u DESPERATE for it,” Laurel commented.

As Laurel mentioned, The Challenge Fandom Wiki reveals that Josh was amongst the alternate cast members who flew out to Argentina in case any of the main cast members had to leave the show for specific reasons. However, Josh ended up not appearing in Season 38.

Laurel’s former teammate and rival responded

Wherever Paulie tends to go, his girlfriend Cara may show up to also respond, and vice versa. That was the case with Laurel’s comment, which prompted a reaction from Cara.

“You are so weird Laurel,” Cara wrote as a reply to her former teammate and rival on the show.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge1/Instagram

Viewers have seen Laurel and Cara feuding during The Challenge, working together, and seemingly feuding again. The former rivals became partners for Rivals in 2011, where they reached the final and finished as runner-ups to Evelyn Smith and Paula Meronek.

Laurel, Cara, Paulie, and Josh were all castmates during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Just like other Challenge seasons, War of the Worlds 2 involved all sorts of drama and shady behind-the-scenes gameplay.

Early on, Laurel and Josh decided to send two-time champ Wes Bergmann into elimination, and their plan worked to get rid of him. However, their strategy returned to haunt them as Team USA’s Paulie and Cara had a powerful alliance in conjunction with some of the Team UK players. With that, they got various castmates sent home via elimination.

During the season, Laurel lost to “Ninja” Natalie Duran, and Josh lost to Jordan Wiseley. That WOTW2 season also featured an altercation involving Josh and Paulie as they got into a shouting match which seemingly hurt their friendship.

In addition to the above, Laurel and Paulie were amongst the cast appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History documentary series. During an episode called The GOATS, Paulie is shown in an early scene naming “Laurel” as one of the all-time greats. However, there’s also a full-length segment during the episode dedicated to Cara, which also features Paulie giving additional comments about his girlfriend.

Viewers will see how Laurel does in her first season back on the show since WOTW2 when she appears as part of the anticipated Ride or Dies season. Time will tell if a call goes out to Paulie and Cara and the power couple makes their return.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.