The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky says castmate ‘doesn’t get the respect she deserves’ as critics disagree

Laurel Stucky is among The Challenge greats thanks to her intimidating athletic ability to win daily challenges and most eliminations she participates in.

Over the years, she’s done seasons of MTV’s competition series with other champions, including Ashley Mitchell, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

There’s a storied rivalry between Laurel and Cara, who were formerly friends, enemies, and friends again.

There’s also the social aspect of the MTV show. Over the years, Laurel has formed friendships with many cast members, including Zach Nichols, a Battle of the Seasons 2012 winner.

Due to their friendship, the two Michigan-born Challenge stars got together for an episode of the Zach Nichols Podcast.

While Laurel spoke about her mindset and abilities to win the game, she also praised another castmate.

Laurel praises castmate for growth on The Challenge

Nany Gonzalez is a Challenge star who has received plenty of praise despite never winning a season of The Challenge. Laurel’s included in the group of castmates who think she’s great.

“Personally, I don’t think Nany gets the credit she deserves,” Laurel told Zach, who agreed with her.

“When Nany came on the scene, she didn’t give a s**t about The Challenge,” she said, adding, “She came for a trip. For a good time, and to meet people, and interact with people.”

Nany debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas 2011 season, featuring Leroy Garrett, another future Challenge star and fan favorite.

In her early seasons, Nany was considered one of the fiery newcomers involved in drama and hooking up with castmates. However, that’s changed quite a bit as she’s done more seasons.

While on Zach’s podcast, Laurel mentioned that Nany “enjoys hearing people’s stories” and developing connections on MTV’s show.

“That’s why she cruises to the end because everyone loves Nany,” Laurel explained.

“She has the capability to do the athletic stuff. She just didn’t have the desire,” Laurel said.

She suggested that the Free Agents season “woke her up” in terms of competing in the game. That 2014 installment of The Challenge was Nany’s third season on the show and first appearance in a final.

Interestingly enough, she finished second behind Laurel, the women’s winner. Zach also finished third in that final behind Johnny Bananas, the men’s winner, and Jonny Reilly, who took second place.

Some critics disagree with Laurel’s remarks

The comments section included many reactions to Laurel’s words, with multiple individuals seeming to disagree with her take.

“Nani isn’t good..,” one wrote, adding, “If you pay attention, she gets carried in each season.. if she didn’t have friends to help her out, she would get eliminated right away.”

Another commenter agreed with Laurel, commenting, “Nany is definitely underrated, and I’ll continue to preach that.”

“Over the years she’s had amazing partners to help carry her to the end and each time, she fails at the final,” a commenter wrote, calling her “barely above average” on The Challenge.

Nany, 35, has a Challenge resume that includes 12 seasons on MTV’s competition show with 33 daily challenge wins, a 7-10 elimination record, and appearances in four finals.

That includes three consecutive finals with Double Agents, followed by Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies. The latter of those saw her nearly win her first season alongside Johnny Bananas, only to be defeated on a puzzle with Tori and Devin Walker winning it.

Regarding prizes from the show, she’s won $76,000 throughout her Challenge career. She’s also won the heart of her castmate and now partner, Kaycee. It’s unknown if and when Nany might return to MTV’s show, still searching for that first win in a final.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.