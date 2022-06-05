The Challenge’s Kam Williams shares possibly her final pregnancy post before having first child

Kam Williams poses for an Instagram post during her pregnancy. Pic credit: @iamkamiam_/Instagram

Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams are getting closer to becoming first-time parents as they await the arrival of their baby boy, Kingston Lee Garrett.

The Challenge couple has been sharing regular updates with fans over the months, and in a recent one, Kam said she believes it could be one of her last pregnancy posts.

In the update, she shared a series of lovely photos and some of her thoughts about what the pregnancy journey has been like for her. Castmates reacted ahead of the arrival of her and Leroy’s first child.

Kam Williams reflects on pregnancy journey

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Are You The One? and The Challenge star Kam Williams shared a series of photos with her family, friends, fans, and followers. In the first photo, she wears a beautiful white dress which shows off her shoulders and baby bump.

Kam also has on a stylish hat to shade herself from the sun in Houston, Texas, in a peaceful scene set in a field near water. In the second and third photos of the series, Kam proudly clutches her baby bump in anticipation of Kingston Lee’s arrival.

“One of the last (if not the last) pregnancy post from me. & WOW this journey really flew by so quick. I’m so glad I really enjoyed every second along the way and never been in a rush to get it all over with. This was truly some of the most important months of my life & I’ll never forget the feeling,” Kam wrote in her caption.

She mentioned some of the memorable aspects of carrying her first child, including eating whatever she wanted to, being closer to Leroy, dealing with morning sickness, not being too hard on herself, and feeling a life growing inside her.

“Not one moment was taken for granted. I also don’t take for granted the community I built here with you all. Thank you for always pouring nothing less than positive vibes my way through this journey,” Kam closed her caption with.

Castmates react to Kam’s sweet pregnancy update

With what could be Kam’s final pregnancy update, Leroy and several of Kam’s castmates stopped by the comments section to offer their thoughts ahead of Kingston Lee’s birth.

Leroy gushed over his wife’s beauty in the photo as he prepares to welcome his first child into the world with her.

“Praying for a safe delivery beautiful! Cannot wait to meet Kingston ❤️❤️❤️ love you guys,” The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Nia Moore wrote.

Brad Fiorenza from All Stars 2 and 3 also stopped by, saying he can’t wait to see pictures of Kam and Leroy holding Kingston Lee.

Kam and Leroy’s Challenge castmate Natalie Negrotti referred to the photo series and Kam’s description of her journey as “Happiness.”

Leroy, 37, and Kam, 27, originally met on The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018 and officially began dating in 2020. While their relationship’s ups and downs played out on reality TV, the couple grew stronger, eventually moving to Houston, Texas together.

In December 2021, they revealed that Kam was pregnant and expecting her first child with Leroy. In May, they held a baby shower with family, friends, and castmates in attendance, including Johnny Bananas, Nany Gonzalez, Nehemiah Clark, Nia Moore, and Jordan Wiseley.

As the event went forth, Challenge stars shared photos and video clips, including Nelson Thomas sharing an IG Story video showing off Kam’s engagement ring. She and Leroy have yet to reveal a date for their wedding, as first, they’ll have a baby to begin raising.

Last week, Kam shared another photo series on her Instagram, including several of her and Leroy side-by-side. The IG post features the caption “Waiting Game” as she and Leroy anticipate their baby boy’s arrival very soon.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive on Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.