The Challenge’s Kam Williams reacts to Double Agents final, Leroy Garrett’s last season

Kam Williams after reaching the end of the final on The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

It’s officially a wrap as The Challenge: Double Agents final was completed in Season 36, Episode 19, with one team finishing ahead of the rest.

The final featured four teams at the start, and only three were able to run the entire event. Two of those teams had members of this season’s power couple, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams.

Now that the Double Agents season is over, Kam reflected on her journey and how the story unfolded on MTV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kam reflects on Double Agents season in IG post

In Double Agents Episode 19, viewers watched as Kam Williams and Cory Wharton were in second place behind Chris “CT” Tamburello and rookie Amber Borzotra. Just behind Kam and Cory were Leroy Garrett and Nany Gonzalez.

While things were close for the runner-up teams, ultimately, Kam and Cory took second place. While the winning team, CT and Amber, claimed $900,000, Cory and Kam received $100,000 for finishing in second.

When the final was ending on MTV, Kam took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the season.

“What a journey?! Thank you all for supporting me on my 5th season of @challengemtv ! I played the best game possible from every aspect, physical, social, mental, and most importantly political! I definitely gave my all but seems it wasn’t meant to be this time. I’m still proud that my partner @corywharton_ig and I were able to take home $100k🤑💯!” Kam wrote in her IG post caption.

Kam also gave credit to her boyfriend Leroy, indicating that every final she’s been to on The Challenge was with him.

“I also want to give a huge shoutout to @royleethebarber I’m so proud of you babe! Every final I’ve made it to was with you! I’m honored to have been by your side for your very last season. You are my win❤️,” Kam wrote to Leroy.

In addition to that, Kam thanked the fans and viewers for helping make the show so popular and showing her love.

Season 36 was Kam’s fifth on The Challenge and her third appearance in a final. This one resulted in her first-ever season with money won.

The 26-year-old now has a record of 8-2 in eliminations and has 16 daily challenge wins during her time on the show.

Double Agents season was Leroy’s last, for now?

While Kam won’t be part of the rumored Season 37 cast, it seems highly likely she’ll be back again for another run at winning The Challenge.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Leroy Garrett announced he’d be retiring from The Challenge after the Double Agents season ended.

It seems that is an absolute fact, at least as far as the regular seasons are concerned. He made the announcement ahead of Season 36 episodes beginning to air, but it was mostly a surprise to his cast members during filming until the final.

He came up empty-handed on Season 36 and failed to win it all in his 12 seasons on The Challenge. However, the closing montage on Double Agents helped showcase his highlight moments and memories from over the years.

He also mentioned appropriately that The Challenge helped him learn to face his fears while also helping him meet the love of his life, Kam.

Leroy became a fixture and fan favorite in Challenge history, and easily a legendary competitor in the game. With that in mind, it seems The Challenge: All Stars will probably be calling his name at some point in the future.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.