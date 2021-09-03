The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas criticizes Fessy Shafaat’s Spies, Lies & Allies move: ‘This is gonna get ugly’

Esther Agunbiade and Fessy Shafaat during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4. Pic credit: MTV

Seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas has been keeping a watchful eye on the show he’s helped make famous, as he’s now covering episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies for a weekly podcast.

That means he’s analyzing the moves his castmates and the rookies are making all season long and had some critical comments regarding Fessy Shafaat.

The former Big Brother star was a big part of Episode 4’s blowup, which involved his big decision to send in a veteran partnered with one of Fessy’s strong allies.

Fessy made bold decision in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4

In Season 37, Episode 4, Fessy was part of the daily challenge winning team with his partner Esther Agunbiade, making them The Agency.

Since they had the power to choose a man and woman to go into elimination, Fessy decided it was best for his game to make a bold move and throw Amber Borzotra into elimination.

That was a swerve from the vets’ weekly plan to send in all rookies. However, based on their Double Agents history, Fessy believed Amber would target him.

This came after footage showed Amber in the episode giving a confessional where she felt she was good with the Big Brother alliance and would protect Josh, Fessy, and Kaycee Clark.

Fessy’s big decision at elimination resulted in Josh Martinez screaming at him in the stands for the move. After things calmed down between them, Amber proceeded to win the elimination along with rookie Hughie Maughan.

That means Amber is headed back to the house, and after yelling “F** you Big Brother,” it seems she won’t be trusting that alliance anymore in the upcoming episodes.

Fessy explained his elimination decision during The Challenge Aftermath episode saying that he felt Amber wouldn’t have him high on her list of vets to protect as the season went forth. Based on that, he felt it was best to take a shot to get her out of the game.

Meanwhile, Fessy may have put a target on his back in the future that others can’t trust him. Should Josh or Amber win an elimination, Fessy could be in trouble, depending on his opponents and the elimination event.

Johnny Bananas comments on Fessy after Episode 4

Johnny Bananas appeared on the Total Madness season with Fessy, where they both reached the final. That was Bananas’ seventh win in his career, while the rookie Fessy finished fourth.

Bananas has been away the past several seasons and now has a weekly Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast with The Ringer on Spotify where he covers The Challenge.

At the 1:07:30 mark of his latest podcast episode, Bananas brought up Fessy’s big move to throw Amber into elimination during Spies, Lies & Allies, which caused havoc in the veteran alliance. He questioned the intelligence of that move.

“It’s not like he was in a position where ‘If I don’t take this shot now, my a** is on the line’…I don’t see how it helped his game at all,” Bananas commented.

The Challenge legend brought up Fessy’s history with mistakes when it comes to elimination decisions.

“I think this is the second season in a row that Fessy has made a pretty ill-advised move. Last season sending himself in against Nelson [Thomas], basically blowing up his alliance there, and then this season, throwing in his best friend’s partner that he told not to throw in,” Bananas added.

While Bananas praised Fessy for his physical abilities, he said he probably needs to work on his game strategy some more.

“Fessy might be the physical package, but when it comes to just strategy and playing this game from an intelligence standpoint, it’s not great. I mean, again, you just upset the female winner of last season and your best friend, so this is gonna get ugly,” Bananas said.

All signs seem to point towards a major fallout arriving in Episode 5 of Spies, Lies & Allies, and fans are already anticipating what sort of mayhem will happen next.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.