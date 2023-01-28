The Challenge’s Faysal Shafaat says he chased down thief after filming Ride or Dies in Argentina

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season featured competitors chasing a spot in the final, so they could try to win a share of some significant prize money.

Among them was returning cast member Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, who was chasing his first win in The Challenge in his fourth season of the show.

However, Fessy revealed he was also involved in another type of chase after he’d finished filming the Ride or Dies season.

The multi-time Challenge competitor and his rookie teammate, Moriah Jadea, revealed that Fessy had to chase down a thief when they were trying to leave for their flight home out of the country.

Following Episode 16 of MTV’s show, the Ride or Dies teammates and friends shared details about what went down in Argentina.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

Moriah reveals Fessy chased down the thief after Ride or Dies

In Ride or Dies Episode 16, viewers saw Fessy lose his first-ever elimination in a Challenge season when he and his partner Moriah were defeated by seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and teammate Nany Gonzalez.

After the episode aired, Moriah went on her Instagram Stories this past week and answered some fan questions. One individual asked if she and Fessy went straight home after getting eliminated or stayed in the area.

In her reply, Moriah shared a photo of Fessy standing in a large open establishment. She said they’d wanted to leave immediately but ended up at an Argentinian police station.

Morain explained they’d been heading to the airport when a guy suddenly stole Fessy’s phone. She said Fessy chased the man on the expressway and tackled him to get his phone back.

The Challenge’s Fessy shares video from chase in Argentina

Fessy replied to the fan who shared Moriah’s IG Stories slide on Friday. He gave more details about the man stealing his phone, with Fessy saying he was “sitting in the backseat of the taxi with the windows down.”

He indicated the man ran up and took the unlocked phone out of his hand, which prompted Fessy to go after him.

“I wasn’t about to take two L’s in a 24 hr period,” Fessy said, sharing a video of the guy running after he’d chased him down and taken the phone back.

In the short video clip (below), a scene shows Fessy rushing up some stairs to the busy expressway. A man in a white t-shirt is briefly visible running away on the other side of the heavy traffic.

The incident seemingly occurred not long after Fessy and Moriah were officially eliminated from the Ride or Dies season, just ahead of The Challenge season’s final.

Their elimination event was a game involving a rope ladder with only three rungs available. The competitors had to use those three rungs repeatedly to climb the ladder and be the first team to press their button atop a tower in The Zone.

Fessy struggled with his balance during the event, while Bananas and Nany’s veteran experience likely helped them handle the task. However, Fessy handled another challenge right after his season ended by successfully chasing down that real-life thief to get his phone back.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.