The Challenge’s Chauncey Palmer blasted by Love Island star: ‘It really sounds like he’s struggling’

Chauncey Palmer is among the non-winners of The Challenge headed into Battle for a New Champion on MTV, where he’ll try to win the show for that substantial cash prize.

Viewers saw him debut on the Ride or Dies season alongside girlfriend, Challenge champion Amber Borzotra. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

Ahead of the new Challenge season airing, Chauncey was preparing for what he thought would be an opportunity to fight a Love Island star in the boxing ring.

However, things went awry as his opponent, former Love Island star Josh “Goldy” Goldstein, apparently backed out, leading to The Challenge star calling him out online.

After several messages attempting to ask why his opponent didn’t want the fight, his previously scheduled opponent responded with some heat.

In a recent video clip, Love Island’s Goldy went so far as to suggest that The Challenge star must be struggling due to the recent birth of his child and the financial burden.

Love Island star blasts The Challenge’s Chauncey

The Challenge star Chauncey Palmer took to his Instagram Story asking, “somebody give @_joh_goldy_ a dm for me and ask why he backed out fight me on fight night but asked promoters to fight somebody else?”

In part of his IG Story messages (screenshotted by fan accounts), he also claimed that Goldy is “making me lose out on a [money bag] cuz they struggling to find somebody else and ion like that.”

Chauncey, 24, also suggested he tried to contact him but received no response. In another slide below, Chauncey posted a screenshot of his face on a monster’s body chasing Goldy through the woods.

The messages and posts throwing shade at his opponent for backing out eventually resulted in Goldy posting a video response on IG.

As seen and heard in the video via the last IG slide below, Goldy said if anyone had Chauncey’s Venmo or Cash App, he would “love to help him out.”

“It really sounds like he’s struggling. I don’t know if selling your d*** on OnlyF*** is not paying the bills anymore. But we got offered a thousand dollars to do this fight. He’s acting like it’s a hundred-thousand-dollar fight. I don’t sure as h*** need the money at all. I was doing it as a fun thing,” Goldy said in his video.

Goldy said Chauncey was making it seem like he was losing out on some “crucial money that he needs” by backing out.

“I know he just had a kid. I know Pampers are expensive. Love to help you out,” he said.

Goldy, 27, was a contestant on Love Island USA Season 3, where he’d seemingly found a romantic connection with Shannon St. Clair, but that eventually ended post-filming. Shannon has some experience with The Challenge, having appeared with other Love Island stars in Season 1 of The Challenge: USA.

Chauncey to appear in MTV’s Battle for a New Champion

It’s currently unclear if Chauncey will have a new opponent for his boxing match, but it seems he is still in the gym and staying ready. He shared an IG clip with his fans and followers, showing off a montage of training footage with a message that claimed he was making others nervous to get in the ring with him.

“I get it now😤‼️ Starting to make em nervous.. Taking it one day at a time but from here the only way is 📈,” he wrote in his IG caption.

As mentioned, he’ll be one of the many competitors appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, where he’ll draw upon his rookie season experience for the game. He’ll have some of his Ride or Dies castmates back on the show, including Horacio Gutierrez, Olivia Kaiser, Nurys Mateo, Ravyn Rochelle, Jay Starrett, and Michele Fitzgerald.

They’ll all be vying for the ultimate prize: to call themselves a Challenge champion. Chauncey would definitely silence any critics by doing so and win quite a bit of money to buy Pampers while not worrying so much about boxing.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.