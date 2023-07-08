The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra seemingly shows her post-baby body and fans can’t believe it

Amber Borzotra welcomed her first child weeks ago, but based on recent visuals, one might never believe that’s the case.

The Challenge: Double Agents winner shared an image with her fans and followers in which she rocked minimal attire and showed her slender, toned physique.

For the stunning shot, Amber struck a pose with a bike or scooter and wore primarily white underwear with black trim and colorful shapes.

She wore her hair up in a bun and glanced down towards the camera with her hands on the handlebars of her ride. It appeared she stood before a bus, van, or truck for the snap.

“Living in @psdunderwear all summer!” Amber wrote for her caption, adding a peach emoji with it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She geotagged Venice Beach, California, as the location for the photo, which scored over 4,700 likes from fans.

Fans react to Amber’s unbelievable photo

While Amber didn’t provide details about when the above photo was taken, many commenters took it as a recent shot. It prompted plenty of comments from those in awe of The Challenge and Big Brother star’s post-baby appearance.

“Wait a minute. Didn’t you just have a baby? Wow! 🔥” one commenter wrote.

“Holy s*** didn’t you just have a baby?” another commented.

“How do you look like this!!! I gave birth in May and I still look pregnant 😢,” another individual wrote.

One commenter said they’d had a baby several months and still looked “chubby” after their pregnancy.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported that Amber had a baby girl, Sunny Fox Palmer, with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, which makes the photo tough for many fans to believe.

It’s possible it is a throwback photo, as Amber appears to be advertising for a brand that could be part of a partnership.

Amber promoted PSD Underwear with her recent photo

Amber is rocking underwear made by PSD Underwear in her recent photo share. She didn’t mention it was any sort of paid partnership, but it’s possible she is working on adding one by catching their attention.

The brand creates men’s and women’s underwear built with comfort in mind. They offer “premium, affordable underwear made by and built for athletes, trendsetters, or people who just really love underwear,” per their website’s About Us page.

An Instagram post from the PSD brand (below) shows boxers with city names and relevant artwork displayed on them.

Some of the women’s bestsellers on the PSD website include the Hooters Uniform Sports Bra and Boy Short, and their Playboy and Rick and Morty items.

In addition to underwear, their website offers leggings, unisex tees, and hoodies.

The PSD brand has many athletes and celebrities listed in their Instagram bio. Among them are NBA star Jimmy Butler, social media star Sommer Ray, and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

As of this writing, PSD offers 10 percent off to all new customers who sign up with a valid email. In addition, they offer free shopping on orders of $75 or more.

While Amber isn’t featured on the website, she may be looking to work with the brand since she is known as a model in addition to her reality TV career.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.