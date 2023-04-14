Fashion model Sommer Ray is ‘just vibin’ in her miniskirt for special DJ set

Sommer Ray is back and this time she’s moving and grooving behind the DJ booth.

The 26-year-old model, trainer, and business owner kindly shared her recent performance in the form of a collage on her social platforms.

In the photos, not only was Sommer spotted behind the DJ booth but she also posed for a couple of shots before her epic performance.

As she posed, the model was photographed inside a dark room as she further kneeled on the black leather seats.

She made sure that she got various angles, that way all parts of the outfit were recognized.

As expected, Sommer effortlessly glowed and glistened as she uploaded the carousel of shots onto her Instagram feed, sharing it with her 26 million followers.

Sommer Ray is effortlessly gorgeous as she strikes a pose in her plaid skirt

In the first slide that she provided, Sommer sat on top of a leather couch while wearing a black and white, plaid mini-skirt.

The skirt featured a lovely, pleated detail and also included a thick black waistband.

She paired the mini-skirt with a white, cropped top and a pair of black, sleeveless opera gloves.

For her footwear essentials, Sommer decided to go with a pair of chunky, black leather boots and some long black socks that peeked out from underneath.

For her accessories, the multi-talented celeb wore a glitzy butterfly necklace, a gold cuff bracelet, and an assortment of gold rings.

She also rocked her white headphones while her wavy brown hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

To complete this killer look, she sported her usual, shimmery sun-kissed makeup while she performed her heart out.

She simply captioned this carousel of photos, “Just vibin.”

Sommer Ray happily promotes Imarais Beauty

Aside from her role as a DJ, along with her modeling gigs, her clothing company, and her workout plans, Sommer has still found time to manage another business.

In another recent IG post, Sommer shared a beautiful close-up as she further promoted her skincare line, Imarais Beauty.

Imarais Beauty is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty and skincare company that provides its customers with the best results through its clinically proven, high-quality ingredients.

At the moment, the company has two gummy products available that are both retailed at $49 on Imarais’ website.

However, for this particular post, the entrepreneur was captured from the waist up as she donned a bright white, satin blouse. The low-cut blouse looked heavenly against Sommer’s tanned complexion as she further stared into the distance.

The 26-year-old beauty let her brown locks naturally flow down the front of her white blouse while simultaneously sharing the amazing results of her premium hair supplement.

More so, in the last slide, Sommer even shared a close-up shot of the hair product as she held the cute, sand-colored Grow bottle close to the camera.

She captioned the post, “My baby @imaraisbeauty 🥺 grow retains key hair-boosting nutrients, and antioxidants to mitigate & reverse aging-related effects, stimulates & strengthens hair follicles to increase thickness, and helps retain its natural & vibrant hue, all with the power of mushroooooomiesss🫶🏻🍄🫶🏻.”

Interested fans can now shop the full collection on Imarais Beauty’s official website and should also follow them on Instagram to keep up to date with the latest news.