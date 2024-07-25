The Challenge’s Britni Thornton welcomes her first child with husband as castmates react

It’s a girl for Britni Thornton and her husband, Matt Palmer, as the couple is celebrating the arrival of their first child together.

On Wednesday, Britni shared a carousel post of photos spotlighting their baby daughter, Annabella Faye Ellen Palmer.

In the first photo, an overjoyed Britni cradles Annabella close to her chest as Matt poses nearby for the smiling selfie.

A second photo appears to be inside the hospital room with Britni holding a sleeping Annabella against her chest as she lies in the hospital bed. Matt rests his head on the side of the bed to admire his wife and daughter.

Several more photos feature close-up shots of their adorable baby daughter, who has a large purple or pink bow on her head and comfy pajamas.

According to details in Britni’s caption and geotag, Annabella was born in Georgia on Sunday, June 21, at 6:16 pm local time.

Brinti’s Challenge castmates reacted to the birth of her daughter

Britni debuted in MTV’s Are You the One? Season 3 before joining The Challenge, where she competed on three seasons of the series: Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning.

During her time on the show, she gained many friends from the cast who stopped by to congratulate her and her husband on their new addition to the family.

Among those commenting were her friends Natalie Negrotti, Derrick Kosinski, and Laurel Stucky.

“Congratulations!! She’s beautiful!” Zach Nichols commented.

“OMG YAYYY,” Natalie commented.

“Ayyeee Congrats!!” commented Darrell Taylor with a bottle of champagne emoji.

“Congrats beautiful mama!!!! What a precious baby,” Tori Deal wrote.

Support comes in for the new baby. Pic credit: @mtv_britninicol/Instagram

Britni shared photos during her pregnancy journey

Britni and her husband shared the exciting news in December 2023 with a photo and video to reveal sonogram photos.

“& this one isn’t a fur baby!🎉 Baby Palmer coming June 2024🥹🥰,” she captioned the IG post.

In February, she shared a photo of herself smiling with her baby bump on display as she sat on the kitchen floor next to a large bowl of cupcake batter.

In additional images for her IG post, she prepares the cupcakes as her sonogram photos are hanging nearby.

🌸IT’S A GIRL🌸 & half baked already🧁💕✨ I can’t believe I’m already 20 weeks! It goes my so fast!” she wrote in her caption.

With that photo, several of Britni’s former castmates, mothers with daughters, dropped by with their comments.

“We have to get ours together when theyre born!” Jenna Compono Nichols wrote, who welcomed a daughter, Carmella Jean Nichols, with Zach in February.

“Little girls are the best!!!” commented Ashley Kelsey, mother of Snoh.

More support for the new baby. Pic credit: @mtv_britninicol/Instagram

A month before Annabella’s arrival, Britni posed for outdoor photos in a field, holding a selection of colorful flowers.

She wore a dark bandana, tan skirt, and white halter crop top, revealing her bare baby bump.

“Motherhood is already so whimsical🧚🏼‍♀️✨ Can we talk about how beautiful these turned out?😍,” she wrote in her caption.

Britni joins the many other Challenge stars who have welcomed children in the past several years, including castmates Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, and Marie Roda.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.