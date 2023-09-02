The Challenge’s Marie Roda welcomes baby daughter, shares name and first photo

Marie Roda has officially joined the club of The Challenge cast members with children, welcoming her baby daughter to the world within the past week.

Other parents have included her castmates, Amanda Garcia, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Kyle Christie, and Kam Williams.

Marie, 35, shared a first look at her daughter with a photo on her official Instagram, which began appearing on superfan accounts.

An IG post below shows the MTV star in one photo on the left, with her cute newborn baby on the right.

“My favorite picture; of my favorite person. Little Miss Margot,” she wrote in the caption, including a birthdate of August 30.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Margot is Marie’s first child, although she’s kept the father’s name mostly private throughout the surprising reveal she was pregnant and the baby’s birth.

Castmates react to the arrival of Marie’s first child

The Challenge cast tends to be one big family, and the majority mostly wish each other well when they have a significant life event. That was the case for Marie, as many of her former Challenge castmates dropped by the comment section of her post.

“Welcome to the world Margot,” castmate Nany Gonzalez commented.

“Congrats she’s too cuteeee,” Killa Kam commented.

“So precious!! And that is one of my FAAAVORITE names ever!!! A+ name choice!!” Sarah Rice commented.

Other comments arrived from castmates Kailah Casillas, Aneesa Ferreira, and Ashley Mitchell.

“oh my heart😭😭 she’s so stinking cute!! and so blessed to have the best momma, that’s for sure!!!!!” Ashley said.

Pic credit: @mar8e/Instagram

Marie hasn’t shared additional info about Margot

According to People, Roda had yet to provide additional details about her baby daughter beyond her name and birthday.

The publication mentioned that Marie initially shared a different baby photo before taking to Instagram Story to share a message with the image she originally wanted to post.

“In true me fashion, I put up the wrong picture of my favorite person. Welcome to the world Margot,” Marie wrote on her IG Story, per People.

Marie debuted on MTV as part of the cast of The Real World: St. Thomas. She last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge in 2018 for the Final Reckoning season, where she and her longtime rival, Cara Maria Sorbello, put aside their differences. The duo were among the teams reaching the final, finishing as runner-ups to winners Ashley and Hunter Barfield.

Along with Final Reckoning, Marie participated in Vendettas, Dirty 30, Invasion of the Champions, and Battle of the Seasons with several St. Thomas castmates.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.