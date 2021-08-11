The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia responds to backlash over her Cameo video message

Amanda Garcia appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies confessional interview. Pic credit: MTV

Following a good amount of backlash for a Cameo video message she made for a fan, Amanda Garcia is clearing things up as far as one line she said that got some attention.

The line happened to reference something Amanda said in a previous season during a verbal altercation with castmate Cara Maria Sorbello about her pet horse. That horse passed away earlier this year.

However, Amanda has indicated that what she said in her recent Cameo message was “just a line” and “not a personal attack” towards her former castmate.

Amanda says Cameo video reference was ‘just a line’

Monsters & Critics previously reported about Amanda’s Cameo video where she mentioned maybe not liking more than a few of her Season 37 castmates.

That same Cameo, which Amanda made for a fan, also included her calling the upcoming season, “Spies, Lies, and I hope your horse dies.”

Many fans felt that was directed toward Cara Maria Sorbello, who lost her pet horse earlier this year. However, Amanda says it’s “not a personal attack.”

The video, which began circulating online after a fan shared it, came to the attention of Cara Maria and boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, who reacted to it on social media.

Ahead of the season premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Amanda took to her Twitter where she commented about her infamous Cameo video.

“EHHEMMMM! It’s a well known line from Final Reckoning. It’s simply that-not directed towards that clown that I don’t even follow let alone know anything about. ITS JUST A LINE AT THIS POINT, NOT A PERSONAL ATTACK. now breatheeeeeee n move on,” she tweeted along with a GIF.

EHHEMMMM! FYI it’s a well known line from Final Reckoning. It’s simply that-not directed towards that clown that I don’t even follow let alone know anything about. ITS JUST A LINE AT THIS POINT, NOT A PERSONAL ATTACK. 🤦🏻‍♀️💯 now breatheeeeeee n move on pic.twitter.com/Nehte4Btrk — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 11, 2021

As mentioned, Amanda’s line was one she used while in a heated verbal altercation with Cara Maria in Final Reckoning. Amanda and her clique, the Lavender Ladies, were at odds with Cara during that season, which prompted the mean words.

The two were castmates again on War of the Worlds season, but not after that. Cara appeared on War of the Worlds 2, as did her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, and they haven’t been back on The Challenge since.

Amanda last appeared on War of the Worlds and is back for the 37th season of The Challenge called Spies, Lies & Allies. During a preview special on August 9, she mentioned that she’s been working as a nurse during the “crazy pandemic” and that her son and dad were her inspirations for competing this time.

Challenge fans react to Amanda’s response about Cameo line

Along with Amanda’s response to the recent backlash over her Cameo video came fans reacting to what she had to say. Some were telling her to be a “better human,” apologize and have some empathy.

“If you were actually mature enough you would know why it was inappropriate to say regardless if you said it as a ‘joke,'” one Challenge fan said in a tweet, adding, “So it’s not ‘just a line’ You know what you were doing, girl please.”

Another Challenge fan brought up that Amanda could “not like [Cara] and still say it was wrong” said her tweet was a “weird apology.”

“It’s called empathy. Try it, nurse,” the Challenge fan said in their tweet.

Another Challenge fan shared similar sentiments, suggesting Amanda needs to “learn some empathy.”

“I like you and your jam on the show, but this ain’t it,” the fan replied on Amanda’s original tweet.

More than a few of The Challenge fans seemed to have a different opinion, believing that Cara Maria and Paulie are trying to “stay relevant” by reacting to Amanda’s comments.

“Right they want to be offended so bad to feel some type of relevancy now that MTV won’t call them back,” another fan replied.

Based on most of the fan replies, many feel an apology would have been more than enough from Amanda. However, as Challenge fans have seen in more than a few seasons, Amanda is generally unapologetic in her approach with her castmates. She also seems to be sticking by that with her recent Cameo message.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on MTV.