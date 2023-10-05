The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia calls out former castmate for Season 39 fight: ‘she better be careful’

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia put a former castmate on notice after recent footage arrived teasing drama between two of the Season 39 cast members.

Amanda recently appeared in The Challenge: USA 2, a spinoff on CBS that mainly featured stars from the network’s Big Brother and Survivor shows.

However, Amanda was one of six MTV Challenge stars brought in to spice things up for the second season of the CBS spinoff.

She did just that, as she had drama with her castmates Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald, both of whom she had drama with during or after previous Challenge seasons.

Another castmate she had a history with popped up in preview footage for The Challenge Season 39, aka Battle for a New Champion.

After viewing several arguments between castmates, Amanda gave her thoughts, including a warning for her former castmate.

Amanda reacts to The Challenge Season 39 drama

With Battle for a New Champion, MTV’s The Challenge is looking to crown a first-time winner of the competition series. With that theme, the main cast features only non-winners of the show, many of whom debuted as rookies in the Spies, Lies & Allies or Ride or Dies seasons.

However, a few individuals have multiple seasons on their resumes, including Melissa Reeves, one of the only three finalists appearing in the show.

Melissa reached the Total Madness final but was forced to quit due to health reasons. Later, it was revealed that she was competing while pregnant but hadn’t realized it then. Now, she’ll return after several seasons away from the show, raising her baby daughter.

In some promotional footage for The Challenge Season 39, viewers are treated to a preview of some heated confrontations involving Melissa and Berna Canbeldek.

In one scene, returning competitor Emanuel Neagu is among the cast members trying to intervene in what could turn into a physical altercation as Melissa is yelling at her castmate.

Berna initially competed on Survivor Turkey and debuted on The Challenge as a rookie in Season 37. She competed in two eliminations, winning her first individually but losing in her second when teamed with fellow rookie Hughie Maughan.

However, she may be among the strong competitors to watch in Battle for a New Champion, and based on that footage, it seems she and Melissa won’t see eye to eye.

Amanda had a history with Berna in Season 37

Amanda doesn’t return for MTV’s Season 39 after recently appearing in the USA 2 spinoff. However, she weighed in on the footage involving her former castmates Melissa and Berna, with the latter someone she doesn’t seem to like.

A superfan’s Instagram account showed Amanda’s reaction to the footage where she seemingly warned her former SLA castmate about messing with someone like Melissa.

“That’s what happens when you’re scared you won’t get casted again cuz your rep is a snooooooze fest,” she wrote, adding, “she better be careful cuz Melissa don’t play.”

As Monsters and Critics reported during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Amanda had issues with Berna during the filming, some related to her friend Ashley Mitchell.

In Season 37, Ashley and castmate Nelson Thomas were involved in an early showmance until Berna caught Nelson’s eye. That led to some hurt feelings for Ashley, and Amanda was among those sticking up for her by berating Berna. Some of Amanda’s rants spilled online, as with other castmates she has issues with.

It should be interesting to see what caused the heated altercations between Berna and Melissa, whether due to a vote or something else in the house or game. As Monsters and Critics revealed with online spoilers for Season 39, Melissa was involved in several instances of drama or fights during the filming.

Viewers have previously seen the UK star involved in drama with castmates including Kam Williams and Kailah Casillas, the latter of which turned physical and saw both women kicked off The Challenge: Final Reckoning season early.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.