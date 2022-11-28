The Challenge World Championship spoilers reveal latest eliminations and final four teams

Host TJ Lavin during an elimination for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

The competition to decide the first-ever world champions for The Challenge is getting closer to its grand finale.

Based on The Challenge World Championship spoilers that recently arrived online, another pair of competitors are now out of the game.

One of those individuals is a former champion and OG cast member from MTV’s The Challenge and Road Rules.

The other individual is a relative newcomer to the scene, who made a name during their appearance in one of The Challenge spinoff shows.

With that, four pairs are left vying for the championship, with one man and one woman expected to become the world champions.

This report features spoilers for the upcoming spinoff of The Challenge coming to Paramount Plus.

Latest eliminations for The Challenge World Championship

Like MTV’s The Challenge, Paramount Plus’ All Stars, and the various regional Challenge spinoff shows, eliminations take place regularly to reduce the field of competitors.

A Vevmo forum thread has updated every time more eliminations occur for The Challenge: World Championship in South Africa. The names of two more competitors have now been revealed.

One of those competitors is Yes Duffy, a former Road Rules star who returned for Paramount Plus’ All Stars spinoff and won the first season. Yes also returned for All Stars 3 but failed to reach the final after losing in elimination to Wes Bergmann.

Eliminated with Yes is Emily Seebohm, who appears to have been his partner. Emily is an Olympic swimmer and competitor from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! who also competed in The Challenge: Australia.

The Australia spinoff episodes are currently airing. According to a Challenge Wiki page, through four episodes of the show, Emily has won two daily challenges and an elimination event.

Who are The Challenge World Championship finalists?

Based on the latest elimination details and spoilers for the cast competing in South Africa, eight competitors are now left. Leading the way is Jordan Wiseley, a four-time champion from MTV’s The Challenge.

Joining him among finalists for the men is The Challenge: USA winner Danny McCray, MTV’s War of the Worlds runner-up Theo Campbell, and The Challenge: Australia’s Troy Cullen.

For the women, Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark is among the remaining competitors. She’s joined by The Challenge: USA winner Sarah Lacina, multi-time MTV finalist Tori Deal, and The Challenge: UK’s Kaz Crossley.

That leaves at least one competitor from the four regional Challenge spinoffs, except The Challenge: Argentina. There are also at least four Challenge champions competing, with Jordan, Kaycee, Sarah, and Danny.

There may be more champions competing among these eight finalists, depending on the results of various shows, including Ride or Dies, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: Australia. As of this writing, these shows have yet to air all their episodes, including the finales.

With eight individuals remaining, it shouldn’t be long before The Challenge World Championship final wraps, and two individuals are the franchise’s first-ever world champions.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship is TBA for Paramount Plus.