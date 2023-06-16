The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal men’s order of finish for final

The Challenge: USA 2 wrapped up filming several weeks ago with a cast featuring stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Survivor.

Unlike the first season, the second season won’t have anyone from Love Island as the show has moved to the Peacock platform.

The second season of The Challenge: USA spinoff will also bring stars from MTV into the cast, several of whom are former winners.

While filming was taking place, spoilers for the eliminations, finalists, and winners arrived online.

Several weeks ago, the order of finish for the women’s competitors arrived online, and now we have the order of finish for the men.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2 season, which premieres in August 2023.

MTV star finished as runner-up to The Challenge: USA 2 winner

Based on previous spoilers from GamerVev (@mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram) and the Vevmo forum, eight finalists were competing in The Challenge: USA 2.

The USA 2 finalists included four women and four men, with two individuals winning the spinoff season.

In a recent batch of online spoilers, the order of finish for the men has been revealed, and it looks like several MTV Challenge finalists, including one champion, were defeated by a rookie.

Based on @mtvchallengeinsider’s IG post, Cory Wharton finished in second place for the USA 2 season in his return to The Challenge. Cory previously reached the final in MTV’s Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness, and Double Agents.

He finished ahead of seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, who came in third for the spinoff season. It’s Bananas’ second final since his return for Ride or Dies and his second-straight loss.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat came in fourth place, as he continues to show he can get to the final but can’t win one. He reached the final in Total Madness and Double Agents but failed to win.

Who won The Challenge: USA 2 season?

As mentioned, two competitors won The Challenge: USA 2 season, although it’s unknown if they split the prize money or only one was awarded it.

Based on previous spoilers, Survivor and The Challenge: USA Season 1 star Desi Williams returned for her second USA final, and this time was a winner.

Viewers who saw her first season saw that unfortunate disqualification due to her partner for a swimming leg, Enzo Palumbo, quitting. Since they were teammates and Enzo refused to continue swimming, Desi was also forced out of the game.

For the men, Survivor star and Challenge rookie Chris Underwood claimed first place in the final. Chris appeared in and won Survivor Season 38, Edge of Extinction.

It marks the second-straight installment of The Challenge: USA spinoff won by stars from CBS’ Survivor. Viewers will get to see how the season unfolds as episodes start to arrive on August 10.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.