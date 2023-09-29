The Challenge: Tyler Crispen says his USA 2 showmance with Alyssa Snider ‘meant a lot’ to him

Former Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider connected as castmates on The Challenge: USA 2, a CBS spinoff show featuring various reality TV stars.

The pair hit it off and struck up a showmance, which gave them comfort and support while playing the game with another person on their side.

Viewers saw them lock lips during the casts’ night out for fun, with MTV stars Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann convincing Tyler to go for it.

They continued the showmance until Tyler had to watch Alyssa go home due to losing an elimination.

Although things seemed to be going well during the show, they ultimately decided to stop the romance after filming USA 2.

However, Tyler recently revealed how much it meant to him to have that relationship with Alyssa during the spinoff show.

Tyler shares that showmance with Alyssa ‘meant a lot’ to him

In The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 11, viewers saw Tyler go into his second elimination of the season. He’d previously battled his friend and ally, Monte Taylor from Big Brother, in a grueling three-hour event at The Arena.

In the recent episode, he took on Survivor’s Chris Underwood, also in his second elimination of the season. However, Chris secured a time quicker than Tyler’s once the event ended.

Tyler’s exit from USA 2 arrived one episode after he saw Alyssa ousted by Cassidy Clark. During an interview after Episode 11 aired, Tyler spoke about the importance of having the relationship he formed with Alyssa.

“It meant a lot, honestly. She’s just such a great person,” Tyler told TV Insider, adding, “Yeah, we were working together in the game, but it’s more just like, you find people that you click with and you want to stick around people that you click with.”

“That’s always been important to me in any game and in life, and I just approach these games like I would approach life anyway. She’s awesome. She’s such a sweetheart. It was great to be able to meet her and work with her,” he said.

The former Big Brother star found companionship and someone who could work with him in the game, which is always beneficial in the world of The Challenge.

Tyler’s showmance was brought up in a post-elimination episode interview with GoldDerby. In her post-elimination interview, Alyssa said they’d decided to halt the romantic relationship and remain great friends. Tyler was asked if he was happy with where things were with them after the show was filmed.

“I’m definitely happy with where things are. I feel like that’s always a relationship I’ll hold close because she’s just such a gem of a human being, but at the same time, I just got out of a long-term relationship, so I feel like it’s kind of important for me to just be going about the world and about life as Tyler,” he said.

Tyler was referring to his previous relationship with another Big Brother star, Angela Rummans, which even saw them get engaged. However, things fell apart after several years of being together.

Angela has since moved on with her life, including social media posts featuring a new man. Tyler and Angela seem like they are still amicable after their split.

Alyssa also mentioned her previous relationship with Big Brother castmate Kyle Capener during post-elimination interviews, suggesting that she and Tyler were each “healing” on their own after USA 2.

Meanwhile, it seems Tyler will cherish what he found with Alyssa during their time on USA 2, and it’s always possible they’ll reunite on another season should they return to The Challenge.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25, on MTV.