The Challenge stars Nany and Leroy celebrate milestone moment during Double Agents

Two of The Challenge: Double Agents cast members who are longtime stars of the show just so happen to have come from the same Real World season on MTV.

Nany Gonzalez and Leroy Garrett have become well known over the years on the reality competition series after first being picked to live together as roommates with several other people in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They reached a milestone moment during Double Agents filming and got to celebrate in a special way with members of The Challenge Season 36 cast.

Nany and Leroy celebrate their 10-year friendship

Over the years of MTV’s reality shows, there have been feuds and friendships that built up. Some cast members have remained in touch and have strong relationships outside of the show. That includes Nany and Leroy, who were part of the second Real World: Las Vegas cast in 2011.

They’ve gone to appear on many seasons of The Challenge since that Real World debut, and have maintained a strong friendship.

In a recent bit of footage from Double Agents, Nany shows up in the room led by Killa Kam Williams, who has a bottle of champagne in hand. It’s time to celebrate a big moment in reality TV and real life for two cast members.

“Exactly 10 years ago, Leroy and I were two of seven strangers picked to live in a house and have our lives taped,” Nany reads from a note.

In a side confessional, Nany says Leroy and her are family to each other. She adds that despite her and Leroy having some issues here or there in the past, they’re still going to ride for each other, no matter what.

“It’s safe to say 21-year-old Nany and 25-year-old Leroy have definitely grown up but have never grown apart,” Nany said during the emotional moment.

“Thanks for being my brother, my family, my ride or die. I’ll be lost without you Leroy,” Nany tells her castmate before the two hug.

“It’s crazy. We’ve been through so many different emotions on The Challenges but no matter what Nany has always been my number one girl in the game,” Leroy shared during his confessional.

Check out the footage below in an Instagram post from MTV’s The Challenge, which features the Double Agents cast celebrating with the two competitors as they have cake and champagne. Even Devin Walker is there to cheer them on, despite calling out Nany in a series of tweets during Episode 10.

“I love every second of this. 🥺❤️ 4 life brother @royleethebarber,” Nany also added in the comments on the IG post.

Other stars from The Challenge: Double Agents also stopped by to celebrate the special friendship.

“Mad love for these 2✊🏽🖤,” Josh Martinez commented.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH 😭❤️,” commented Ashley Mitchell.

“This was so sweet ❤️,” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley wrote.

Others who dropped by to show some love included Amber Martinez, Jay Starrett, Nelson Thomas, and Kaycee Clark.

Nany and Leroy appeared on many seasons of The Challenge together

Leroy first arrived on The Challenge: Rivals in 2011, while Nany debuted on Battle of the Seasons in 2012. Leroy wasn’t part of the Vegas team on that Seasons edition of The Challenge, which instead featured Dustin Zito and Trishelle Cannatella.

However, Leroy and Nany have appeared on multiple seasons together and often worked as allies. That includes Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2.

In the Double Agents season, the two have been on the same page as allies during the game. Leroy is partnered with former Big Brother star Kaycee Clark, while Nany is currently teammates with BB’s Josh Martinez. Josh, Kaycee, and Leroy all have their Gold Skulls, while Nany had yet to earn hers as of Episode 10.

Sadly, Double Agents will be their last season of The Challenge together, as Leroy, unfortunately, announced he’s retiring after this installment of MTV’s reality series. He’s appeared on 12 regular seasons of the show, as well as The Real World. However, he’s ready to move on to his life in Houston, alongside fellow Challenge star and girlfriend Kam Williams.

Kam hasn’t announced any intentions to retire, nor has Nany. The 32-year-old competitor only appeared in one final during her 10 seasons of The Challenge and most likely has some unfinished business. However, it’s probably going to be strange for Nany to no longer have Leroy around with her as the show moves forward.

With an OG spinoff already filming, fans can only hope that Nany and Leroy might reunite someday in a future season.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.