The Challenge stars Johnny Bananas, Paulie Calafiore, and Cara Maria Sorbello share Fourth of July messages

Johnny Bananas was one of several Challenge stars who shared Fourth of July messages. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Fourth of July brought many individuals to share their holiday greetings and celebrations online with others. That included several stars from MTV’s The Challenge who had messages to share.

They included seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello, and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, who celebrated his day with a group of friends.

The three Challenge stars, who are linked due to their previous history on MTV’s reality series, found ways to spread different messages regarding the holiday to others.

Johnny Bananas shares patriotic Fourth of July greeting

Many fans of The Challenge were hoping to see Johnny Bananas return to defend his title on Double Agents, but the multiple-time champ is taking time away from that phase of his life.

Instead, he’s been working at other hosting gigs, including those for NBC’s 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover. The second season of Celebrity Sleepover is said to be on the way this fall, and the premiere episode will feature his Challenge castmate, Wes Bergmann.

On the Fourth of July, Bananas shared an especially patriotic post of himself standing shirtless on a dock in front of a beautiful body of water and blue skies with clouds.

Bananas proudly held up an American flag in support of the holiday.

“Happy Birthday America,” he wrote in his caption, with hashtags for “independenceday” and “bananasdoingthings” included.

Fans are still wondering if and when Bananas might make his official return to MTV’s The Challenge or if he’ll appear on a future installment of the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

He has not indicated either and appears to be content enjoying his life hosting other shows and spending time with girlfriend Morgan Willett.

Cara Maria and Paulie share Fourth of July posts

In addition to the seven-time champion sharing a Fourth of July post for fans, so did his rivals, Cara Maria Sorbello, and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. Cara shared several posts on her official Instagram, which showed off her patriotic one-piece swimsuit.

“Had to stand up for this one. 🇺🇸 Happy Independence Day. I know this is a silly video but I want to thank all who serve. We stand for the flag to honor all you have sacrificed so we all can live in a strong and free country,” Cara shared in her caption.

In another series of photos that Cara posted, she showed off the dogs she has been watching, some of which wore festive Fourth of July gear and one of which had on something from The Challenge: Dirty 30 season.

“For the red, white, and pooch,” Cara shared in her IG post with her patriotic pups.

Cara’s Challenge castmate and boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, took to his Instagram to share a post where he’d accepted the Papa Roach song challenge.

Several days ago, the rock band shared an Instagram post asking fans to post their own videos using the song Core (That’s Who We Are) as the background music.

Paulie’s video included him and some friends having fun on a boat on a beautiful day, as they were enjoying drinks and wake surfing on the water. He also shared a message about recognizing those who sacrificed their lives for the country so others could enjoy particular freedoms.

Paulie’s message also mentioned all Americans should continue to “strive to make everyone strong, fix things that will help us win as a whole, and continue to grow TOGETHER.”

Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

In a separate video he shared on his IG profile, Paulie showed off some of those wake surfing skills, indicating it was his first try at it.

Paulie has reportedly been in training for the Winter Olympics, set to take place in February 2022 in Beijing, China. For now, he’s enjoying some summer fun before he focuses more on his preparation for the Winter Games.

Meanwhile, some Challenge fans wonder if he might return to MTV’s show for another shot at making a final, and this time winning it. Based on Season 37 spoilers, viewers will have to wait at least another season to see if Paulie or Johnny return for the competition series.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.