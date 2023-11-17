The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols share update on son’s injury scare

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichol’s son suffered a scary injury that resulted in tears, a hospital trip, and a nasty scar.

Based on Jenna’s telling of what happened, Anthony, 3, fell earlier this week and cut his face when it hit a nearby side table.

The Challenge stars updated their friends, family, and followers on social media regarding the incident.

“Poor Anthony fell off the bed and hit his face on the side table and immediately threw up. Zach’s at the hospital with him now to make sure he doesn’t have a concussion,” Jenna shared in an Instagram Stories update.

“If you see this big gash on his face for the next few days on my story, that’s what happened,” Jenna explained in an IG Story.

Later, Zach provided another update after their hospital visit to let everyone know how Anthony was doing.

Taking to his Instagram, Zach shared a carousel post featuring several images of his son and the nasty gash he suffered on the side of his face. He had one large cut on the side of his face and a smaller cut near his eyebrow.

Anthony enjoyed a popsicle in a photo and a video as he sat on his dad’s lap at the hospital. Based on Zach’s update, his son was doing well after the scary fall.

“Anthony took a fall last night, tough boy. No concussion 👍🏼 🏥,” Zach wrote in his caption.

Jenna also posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show Anthony as he sat at a table and was smiling.

Based on the image, the cut on his face looked like it was healing following the incident earlier in the week.

In one of her initial updates after the injury, Jenna shared, “I’m never going to get used to having a boy,” per The Sun.

The Challenge stars are expecting their third child

Jenna and Zach currently have two kids, with another on the way. Anthony Joseph Nichols is their firstborn, whom they welcomed on September 2, 2021.

On December 27, 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Liliana, making Anthony a big brother.

Earlier this month, Jenna shared an adorable carousel post of her with Liliana and Anthony for Halloween. Based on her caption, the brother-sister duo went as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.

In an August Instagram post, the couple announced they expect a third child in February 2024. They indicated Anthony and Liliana would have a “baby sister,” making it two daughters in their growing family.

Jenna and Zach appeared on different seasons of MTV’s The Real World before moving on to The Challenge. They initially met while filming MTV’s Battle of the Exes II in 2014.

Zach last appeared in the War of the Worlds II season of the competition series, where he reached the final as part of Team USA. They suffered a defeat to Team UK, which featured former champs Chris “CT” Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley.

Jenna was last on MTV’s Total Madness with her friends Nany Gonzalez and Kailah Casillas. She was eliminated from the game amid her spotlighted relationship struggles with Zach back home.

The couple has been married since March 2021, when they had a private mini-ceremony. Over a year later, they had a larger ceremony with family and friends there, including several of their Challenge castmates.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.