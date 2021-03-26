The Challenge star reveals message Drake sent her on social media

Cast members of The Challenge: Double Agents await mission instructions. Pic credit: MTV

In recent weeks, it’s been revealed that recording artists Drake and Rihanna may both be big fans of MTV’s reality series, The Challenge.

While the two music stars have followed several of the Double Agents cast members, MTV has even made one of their social media accounts a tribute to Ri Ri.

Apparently, Drake has also been in contact with one of The Challenge stars, sending a message their way and mentioning his feelings about the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Double Agents star shared details of Drake’s DM to her

Aneesa Ferreira, who is a longtime veteran of the show, recently shared that Canadian hip-hop star Drake sent her some messages after giving her a follow on social media.

During the March 25 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Aneesa talked a bit about the exchange she had after Drake followed her online. She said initially she was suspicious that it wasn’t legitimate.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Well I woke up one morning and I saw that Champagne Papi was following me. I said, “This is bulls**t. This ain’t real,” Aneesa shared.

“I didn’t want to expose it, but then I was like, ‘F**k that s**t, all these dudes are talking s**t about me on the show.’ I’m like, ‘The guys on The Challenge may not f**k with me, but Drake does,” she added.

Aneesa’s story touches upon the fact several male competitors on Double Agents labeled her as not being a teammate they wanted for the final. Among them was her original teammate, Fessy Shafaat, and more recently, Kyle Christie. However, Drake showed some love in his message.

Fessy drops by the official Challenge podcast to chat all things #TheChallenge36 with hosts Aneesa & Tori 🎧:https://t.co/KA0NUWXUPp pic.twitter.com/su2YumypuE — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) March 25, 2021

“And then he Liked it, and was like, ‘I love watching you. I love the show.'” Aneesa said, revealing that Drake must have liked one of her social media comments and replied to her message.

Aneesa also saved a screenshot of the DM on her phone that she then pulled up on podcast to share Drake’s exact words to her.

“He said, ‘Love watching you. Love the show. They tryna sleep on you, but I know you’re a beast,” she shared, adding she responded, telling him to “wait until next season.”

The story about Aneesa’s DMs from Drake arrives just after her exit from Double Agents. In Double Agents Episode 15, Aneesa was eliminated by castmate Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in a Fire Escape event. Ahead of being sent into the elimination, Aneesa became emotional during the house deliberation after male castmates made some remarks that upset her.

She reminded everyone that she’d been doing this for longer than many of the people in the house and “paved the way” for other female competitors.

Even though she’s off Season 36 now, fans including Drake will see Aneesa again soon. The upcoming Challenge: All Stars spinoff includes Aneesa among competitors and officially premieres on April 1.

MTV’s The Challenge showing love for Drake’s friend Rihanna

Not only did Drake follow Aneesa, but he followed a few of her fellow Challenge stars, including Chris “CT” Tamburello and Cory Wharton. Rihanna also gave out some follows on social media, as Kam Williams revealed she was among the Double Agents cast members the singer followed on Instagram.

Earlier this month, a photo popped up showing several of the show’s stars posing with Rihanna. The singer kept her face slightly hidden from view as she posed along with Kaycee, Ashley Mitchell, Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra, and Cory Wharton.

If that wasn’t enough, MTV’s The Challenge updated their Twitter account several weeks ago in honor of Rihanna. As of this report, The @ChallengeMTV Twitter is named Bad Gal TJ, a bit of a mashup of Bad Girl Ri Ri and Challenge host TJ Lavin.

“The official Twitter account of MTV’s The Challenge and part time Rihanna stan account,” the updated Twitter profile bio reads, showing mutual admiration for the singer who has shown love for the reality series.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.