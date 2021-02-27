Drake and Rihanna might be fans of The Challenge as several cast members get follows

Hip-hop star Drake at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s Euphoria in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

With MTV’s The Challenge bringing in competitors from a variety of backgrounds and featuring entertaining weekly episodes, it has gained plenty of fans over the years.

That appears to include musical stars Drake and Rihanna, who based on social media activity are currently following several of the cast members.

Just recently, Double Agents stars Cory Wharton and Kam Williams shared that they got follows from the high-profile celebrities on social media. Chris “CT” Tamburello also got a follow, possibly showing The Challenge has gained more popularity with Season 36.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kam Williams shares that Rihanna is following her

The Challenge: Double Agents star “Killa” Kam Williams hopped onto her Instagram Live on Friday to share her exciting news with a screenshot and also a video.

In a photo slide, she posted a screenshot to show that @badgirlriri was now following her. Kam also posted a message about how much it meant to her.

“When the MF Queen @badgalriri follows the queen. I love her and feel so special/blessed. My ultimate favoriteeeeee. My island girl,” Kam wrote on the screenshot (below).

Pic credit: @iamkamiam_/Instagram

In another slide, Kam shared a video describing her excitement about Rihanna following her. The Instagram account @thechallengeoverdose shared the video clip from Kam’s Story (below).

Read More Who is Nam Vo on The Challenge? Ultimate Beastmaster star competes on Double Agents

“I’m so hype. Like I’m so happy. Like words can’t explain how happy I am. I’m surprised I still got my voice, and I didn’t lose it,” Kam Williams explained in a video clip online.

“But when the queen is part of the queendom, you know we doing something right. What’s up?” Kam said with excitement in her video clip.

Rihanna’s Instagram account currently has a robust following of over 92 million. However, the popular recording artist follows just over 1,500 accounts on the platform, as of this writing.

The Challenge, Cory, and CT get follows from Drake

Not only does it appear Kam has a fan from a music star, but so does The Challenge’s Chris “CT” Tamburello and Cory Wharton. On Friday, Cory also shared a slide on his Instagram Story to let fans know Drake is following him.

“That’s right people my idol my boy Drake hit me with a follow,” Cory shared along with a screenshot to prove the follow.

“Make sure you guys go follow him @champagnepapi but the legend the light-skinned king himself! Somebody who I’ve looked up to for a very long time I appreciate it big home continue to keep us motivated!” Cory said.

Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Based on his Instagram profile stats, Drake has over 76 million followers right now. Cory is one of just over 2,440 accounts that Drake is following as of this report.

Rihanna hasn’t spoken about The Challenge, but Kam has certainly been a major presence on the Double Agents season, getting considerable screen time as she makes moves in the game. Cory has become known for the funny but seemingly real “Cory Curse” and other funny moments during Season 36.

A look at Drake’s Instagram reveals he not only follows Cory but also Challenge legend CT and the show itself. The Grammy-winning hip-hop star also follows other reality stars, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

Pic credit: @champagnepapi/Instagram

If anything, it seems to be a good sign for the MTV reality TV series and the many stars the shows bring with it. Perhaps, MTV could bring in Drake and Rihanna for a future Champs vs. Stars season?

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.