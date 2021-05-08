The Challenge star Abram Boise shows ‘Placenta Tacos’ he cooked for his wife after birth of their son

Abram Boise last appeared on The Challenge’s Battle of the Bloodlines season. Pic credit: @abramgboise/Instagram

The Challenge’s Abram Boise and his wife Rachel recently welcomed their first baby together in late April. Just a few weeks after their son’s birth, Abram shared the special, albeit controversial meal he created for his wife.

Abram, a former winner on MTV’s reality series, shared images of the Placenta Tacos which he cooked for his wife to “return nourishment to her body.” He gave his thoughts on the experience in a social media post.

His wife also commented about the meal, recognizing her husband’s cooking skills while also commenting on the significance of the meal for her journey into motherhood.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Abram shows off ‘Placenta Tacos’ in IG post

In a series of Instagram photos posted on May 7, Abram presented the tacos he created for his wife, which included her placenta as the taco meat.

The two-time Challenge winner and his wife welcomed their first child together, son Atlas Young Boise, back on April 22.

“This was one of the greatest experiences of my life: I felt very much in my body and alive while preparing this meal to return nourishment to her body after giving birth to our son,” Abram, 38, shared in his IG post’s caption.

“Listening to a little WARDRUNI while watching the Ursa Major point towards a North Star above my dog Romeo’s head and listening to the breeze rustling through the trees and the waves running over the rocks on the shore,” he included in his details about the Placenta Tacos.

The Instagram post (below) shows the meal and preparation using graphic images, including the placenta, which is the organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy.

“My journey to motherhood was earned and definitely the most rewarding experience I’ll ever have on this planet. It’s also why I found it very important not letting any part of the experience go to waste.

“Consuming my placenta was not only delicious when you have a husband who loves to cook but a reminder of how much effort went into it,” part of the IG caption said, capturing comments from Abram’s wife Rachel.

“This was my way of putting all that nutrition back into my body, the appreciation for the connection shared, and the achievement of becoming a mother,” she shared.

Other celebs have touted practice, CDC warned against it

According to Advisory, many animals consume the placenta after giving birth. However, it’s less common for humans to do so.

Advisory’s 2018 report said there were conflicting studies on the matter and that “placentophagy” gained popularity thanks to celebrity supporters.

Besides Abram and his wife, several other celebrities have supported the practice of consuming the placenta. According to Daily Mail, they include Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Alicia Silverstone, Blac Chyna, and Padma Lakshmi.

Still, there’s no consensus or enough scientific evidence to show the practice offers the benefits that some claim it does.

Those who support the concept of consuming the placenta after birth claim there are valuable vitamins and hormones which might prevent postpartum depression.

However, Daily Mail reports that the CDC has warned against this practice, and scientists have insisted there’s little evidence to “back the risky fad.”

A 2019 Mayo Clinic article also warned against the practice, saying it can cause harm to the mother and the baby.

Abram last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2015 with Battle of the Bloodlines. He was amongst rumored cast members for the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars, but ended up leaving the cast before filming for an unspecified reason.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.