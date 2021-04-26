The Challenge’s Abram Boise and wife Rachel welcome their first child

Former The Challenge winner, Abram Boise, with his wife, Rachel Missie. Pic credit: @abramgboise/Instagram

Former The Challenge winner Abram Boise and his wife Rachel Missie Boise have officially announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Atlas Young Boise, in matching photos they shared on Instagram on Sunday, April 25.

In addition to welcoming his son to the world, Abram also gave praise for his wife Rachel, as they celebrate their new addition to the family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Abram Boise announces birth of his first child

Abram, who appeared on MTV’s Road Rules: South Pacific and nine seasons of The Challenge, is now a proud parent. On Sunday, he shared the news that his first child, Atlas Young Boise, had arrived.

In an adorable photo showing his dog checking on the baby, Abram welcomed his son to the Earth. Based on a PEOPLE report, the birth officially occurred three days earlier, on April 22.

“Welcome to the Earth on earth day, my little man cub: Atlas Young Boise,” Abram shared in his Instagram post’s caption.

He also added a classic Rudyard Kipling quote for his son along with praise for the love of his life, wife Rachel Missie, whom Abram married in June 2019.

“For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack,” Abram quoted from Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

“What a wonderful world you have given me @rachelmissie,” he finished his IG caption with.

Abram and wife Rachel Missie shared they were expecting their first child back in October on social media. In Rachel Missie’s post, which Abram also shared on his Instagram (below), they indicated they had originally been expecting twins.

“This pregnancy started out as twins however within the first trimester my body decided it could only support one baby. We experienced what’s called ‘vanishing twin,'” Rachel Missie shared in the IG caption, explaining that one fetus absorbed the other.

She went on to say they mourned what could have been and would “continue to celebrate what is, the beautiful life growing healthy and strong.”

Over the months, both Abram and Rachel Missie shared updates on their Instagrams, showing off the baby bump and talking about the pregnancy progress. As of late April 2021, they can begin to celebrate, appreciate, and enjoy their new addition to the family.

Abram was nearly on The Challenge spinoff

As his wife was expecting their first child, Abram Boise was mentioned in rumors as one of the potential cast members or alternate cast members for The Challenge: All Stars, a spinoff series on Paramount Plus. However, he ended up not being part of the final cast, possibly due to his important life circumstances.

The All Stars spinoff features former stars of the show who got their starts on MTV’s older reality series, including The Real World and Road Rules. Abram, a former Road Rules star and two-time Challenge champion, would certainly be a fitting addition for that.

The Road Rules: South Pacific star won on Challenge seasons The Inferno in 2004 and The Inferno 3 in 2007. He also reached the final on The Inferno II and Cutthroat seasons. According to his The Challenge wiki page, he’s won over $100,000 in prize money during his seasons on the show.

Abram last competed on Battle of the Bloodlines, which aired from December 2015 through February 2016 on MTV. The season’s theme involved competitors working alongside family members. Abram was teamed up with his brother Mike Boise, and they ended up eliminated in Episode 9 of the season.

It’s still possible that the 38-year-old Abram could pop up on The Challenge: All Stars in a future season. For now, he’s probably quite content to take on the challenge of being a father.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV at 8/7c. The Challenge: All Stars episode arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.