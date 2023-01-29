The Challenge spoilers: Surprising elimination arrives early for All Stars 4 competitor

The Challenge spoilers continue to reveal which competitors are getting eliminated from the All Stars 4 season as it films in South Africa.

The fourth season of the popular spinoff will again feature cast members who originated on MTV’s earlier reality TV shows like The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

Previous seasons saw winners crowned, including Yes Duffy, Jonna Mannion, and MJ Garrett, each of whom returned after a lengthy hiatus from MTV’s competition series.

Now, another OG is looking to follow in their footsteps by finishing the final first overall to claim their share of substantial prize money.

Based on the latest spoilers, several OGs have been eliminated from the running, and several had to depart much quicker than expected.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+.

OG eliminated early from All Stars 4

Monsters and Critics previously reported that one All Stars 4 competitor got disqualified, with one of the alternates having to replace them in the cast.

That alternate that served as a replacement was Syrus Yarbrough, formerly from The Real World: Boston. Syrus appeared in the first All Stars season and returned for Season 3.

He didn’t reach the final in either of those seasons, as he was ousted due to elimination. Unfortunately for Syrus, he suffered a similar fate in All Stars 4.

Based on online spoilers from @GamerVev on Twitter and PinkRose on the Vevmo forum, Syrus was eliminated from All Stars 4 right after he joined the cast.

Other The Challenge: All Stars 4 eliminations

Based on spoilers online, six cast members have officially departed the All Stars 4 season via disqualification or elimination. Other men’s competitors who have left include Tony Raines and Tyrie Ballard.

For the women, eliminated competitors include Janelle Casaneve, Ayanna Mackins, and Rachel Robinson.

As of this report, it’s unknown what events they were competing in or which castmates eliminated them. There have yet to be spoilers about how elimination voting works.

As of this writing, plenty of worthy competitors remain with a chance to win All Stars 4. Among them are former champions Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky and recent Challenge finalists Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

The show will bring back longtime host TJ Lavin, who has hosted the previous three seasons of the spinoff. TJ’s also hosting Ride or Dies which is currently airing on MTV and will appear as host for The Challenge World Championship, which arrives in March on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount+. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.