The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers: Cast member possibly replaced early in spinoff season

Based on The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers, the upcoming season of the spinoff will bring back many fan-favorite OGs from MTV’s heyday.

They’ll include stars from the network’s shows The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat as they look to win a substantial monetary prize.

The season is currently filming in South Africa, with daily challenges and eliminations already taking place.

As of this writing, there appear to have been several of the daily events and eliminations filmed, with specific cast members ousted from the game.

However, recent online rumors suggest that one of the OG cast members had to be replaced by one of the alternates on-site.

This report will contain spoilers from the upcoming All Stars 4 season.

The Challenge spoilers reveal OG disqualified in All Stars 4

Every few days, new spoilers arrive from various sources to let fans know which competitors got eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars 4.

As longtime fans of MTV’s competition series know, Challenge cast members don’t always leave the show because they were eliminated.

That seems to be the case for the latest individual, as online spoilers via Vevmo’s PinkRose indicate that fan-favorite Tony Raines got disqualified from the show.

The reason Tony got disqualified from the show is unknown as of this writing. It could’ve been a rules infraction, such as a fight with another cast member.

However, it could also have been an injury he suffered during a daily event or a personal matter going on back home, forcing Tony to leave.

Tony originally appeared in MTV’s The Real World: Skeletons season, which also included Challenge regular Kailah Casillas. He appeared in six seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, reaching the final in his fifth season, Vendettas, but finished in the bottom four.

He was revealed as a DQ recently on the Vevmo spoilers thread, along with the reveal of women’s competitor, Ayanna Mackins, getting eliminated from All Stars 4.

Real World OG replaces disqualified All Stars 4 cast member

Since Tony is out, another cast member was brought in. Thankfully, All Stars 4 alternates were on-site, allowing Syrus Yarbrough to replace Tony.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about All Stars 4 cast spoilers, indicating that Syrus and his The Real World: Boston castmate, Genesis Moss, were at the filming location as alternates.

Based on the Vevmo forum thread, other All Stars 4 competitors include former champions Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Brad Fiorenza, and Adam Larson, along with former finalists Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams.

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will return as the host for the Paramount Plus spinoff, which he has hosted for all three seasons.

Spoilers have yet to reveal how eliminations are working as far as voting goes or if it’s individual or teams competing. Additionally, it’s unknown how much prize money is on the line for the All Stars 4 final, but previous seasons saw competitors win or split $500,000.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.