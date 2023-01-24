The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 spoilers reveal second OG elimination

Filming is currently underway for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 in South Africa, with cast members vying to win big prize money by surviving to the final and finishing ahead of their opponents.

As with other seasons of The Challenge, spoilers for the eliminations are arriving online as superfans and insiders in the know have figured out who’s been sent home.

A second elimination has officially arrived for the spinoff featuring OGs from MTV shows, including The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

It’s currently unknown how the eliminations happened and whether or not they are individuals or teams competing to stay in the game.

However, it’s known that the second individual to get eliminated is from the women’s roster of OGs in the game.

Read on for the latest spoilers for the currently filming episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 4.

Second All Stars 4 elimination revealed

Monsters and Critics previously reported the first All Stars 4 elimination, which was former Real World: Denver star and Challenger Tyrie Ballard.

A second Real World star has been sent home via elimination, as online spoilers revealed Janelle Casaneve is out of the game.

Several sources revealed the spoiler online, including a Vevmo forum thread and @GamerVev on Twitter.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Janelle was a returning OG, as she’d previously appeared in All Stars Season 2, where she eventually became teamed up with her friend, Darrell Taylor, as part of a twist where competitors chose partners.

The duo competed in the final, finishing as the runner-up team to winners Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett. Janelle also had a late-season story involving her nagging back injury, something she mainly kept quiet from castmates.

Janelle likely became an early target for elimination based on her success on All Stars 2. As mentioned, it’s unknown if she and Tyrie were teammates or if these were individual men’s and women’s eliminations.

Who else is competing in The Challenge: All Stars 4?

As of this writing, two of the All Stars 4 cast members are eliminated, with Tyrie and Janelle. However, many OGs are remaining in the latest cast.

Among the remaining women in the game are Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Nicole Zanatta, and Kam Williams, all of whom can win the season.

Some of the remaining men’s competitors include Ryan Kehoe, Ace Amerson, Brad Fiorenza, Tony Raines, and Leroy Garrett.

All Stars 3 brought a theme featuring only former finalists and champions from The Challenge, with Jonna and Wes Bergmann winning the season and splitting $500,000.

Most likely, The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 has a similar amount of prize money, but as fans know, there are always twists and turns with the competition series. Based on the remaining cast members, it looks to be an exciting installment of the All Stars show.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.