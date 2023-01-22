The Challenge spoilers: First All Stars 4 elimination revealed as filming begins

A fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars is officially filming, and spoilers are arriving online to let curious fans know who’s been ousted from the game.

As fans have seen in other installments of MTV and Paramount +’s The Challenge shows, typically, each episode has an individual or team elimination.

Previous All Stars seasons have seen OGs, including Ace Amerson, Leah Gillingwater, and Derek Chavez, eliminated early from the game, taking away their shot at winning big money.

For All Stars 4, it appears to be an individual elimination based on the first spoilers to arrive from online sources.

However, there is yet to be any confirmation on how elimination voting works and whether or not it’s one competitor at a time or two.

This report will contain spoilers for the first individual sent home from The Challenge: All Stars 4.

First The Challenge: All Stars 4 elimination revealed?

Based on All Stars 4 cast spoilers, the upcoming season will likely be welcomed by many fans based on the star power joining the spinoff.

That includes several individuals returning after appearing in recent seasons of MTV’s show, and of course, OGs from farther back in reality TV history. The first eliminated player hasn’t been seen on The Challenge in a while.

With spoilers arriving regularly online through an online forum thread and social media, the first one to leave All Stars 4 is Tyrie Ballard.

The 40-year-old initially appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Denver in 2006 and 2007, where his castmates included Jenn Grijalva, Davis Mallory, and Brooke LaBarbera.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

OG appeared in six seasons of The Challenge

Tyrie’s debut on The Challenge arrived with The Inferno III, where he was part of the Bad A***es team, which also featured OGs Derrick Kosinski, Aneesa Ferreira, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Janelle Casanave.

Unfortunately for Tyrie, he went into several early eliminations, ultimately falling to Alton Williams by Episode 3. Tyrie would return for The Gauntlet III season, again leaving in Episode 3, but this time due to a family emergency back home.

The Real World star would also appear in The Island, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, and Rivals II. The Exes season saw him teamed up with ex Jasmine Reynaud, who is also among rumored All Stars 4 cast members.

Tyrie partnered with his rival Dunbar Merrill for the Rivals II season, with the duo eliminated in the first episode by fellow Real World stars Derek and Robb Schreiber. Rivals II was Tyrie’s sixth appearance on MTV’s The Challenge and aired in 2013, so All Stars 4 will see him return after 10 years.

He never made it past the fifth episode of any season on MTV and continues that trend with his appearance in The Challenge: All Stars 4. However, there’s always the chance he’ll return for future editions should the spinoff keep going forth.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount+. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.