The Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira reveals successful surgery after brutal injury

MTV’s intense competition series The Challenge has seen competitors suffer various injuries over the show’s many seasons, often forcing players out of the game.

That was Aneesa Ferreira’s unfortunate fate during her Spies, Lies & Allies season, which was cut short due to an injury she suffered in a daily challenge.

She recently revealed she had surgery for another brutal injury she suffered several weeks ago, although the circumstances of how she got the injury weren’t apparent.

Aneesa gave fans an update on her Instagram page regarding her surgery and the upcoming recovery and rehabilitation process.

Based on her injury reveal post, she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), something many professional athletes have seen take them away from the playing field and sometimes even limit or end their careers.

However, Aneesa’s recent positive updates reveal she is determined to battle through the long road ahead and shared an important message with friends, fans, and followers.

The Challenge has battle-tested Aneesa over many seasons, with her reaching just two finals in 15 regular seasons of the show. She’s also been in 21 eliminations, winning 10 of them, and participated in two Champs vs. Stars spinoffs and the first Challenge: All Stars’ final.

She’s also seen some tough injuries during her career; two have been within the past year or so. The latest happened within the past month, based on Aneesa’s posts.

Taking to her official Instagram earlier this week, Aneesa shared a video post of herself performing various rehabilitation exercises for her leg. She shared a message in her caption about what happened along with the video.

“I ruptured my ACL a few weeks back and it has been a rocky road for me filled with ups and downs. I’m doing really well as far as prehab goes, but I need this ACL graft if I ever want to play sports or participate in anything super athletic again. I’m strong and I know I can get through this, but it’s gonna be both physically and mentally taxing,” she wrote in her caption.

She also said an injury like the one she suffered can put you in a “vulnerable place” as she has to rely on help and support from others while she recovers. Aneesa said it also “puts things in perspective” when you suffer these sorts of injuries.

“Don’t take your limbs for granted- they’re easier to hurt than you think!!!! I’ll definitely keep y’all posted on my surgery and beyond,” Aneesa told friends and fans.

Many well-known professional athletes have suffered ACL injuries during their careers. Notable examples include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Aneesa’s castmate of several seasons, Kaycee Clark, also underwent surgery for a tough injury as she suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during that Double Agents final.

Aneesa shares surgery updates

Aneesa appears to be on her road to recovery. On Thursday afternoon, she took to her Instagram Story to provide several updates post-surgery. In the first, she appears in a hospital bed under a sheet wearing a face mask and shower cap.

“Surgery was a success. Thanks Dr. Rubenstein for always taking great care of me,” she wrote in text over her photo (below).

A second slide showed a “post-op dinner” courtesy of her friend, who Aneesa thanked for “making life easier” and referred to as “truly a blessing.”

In the photo, Aneesa has her leg up and is resting while enjoying a meal that includes shrimp and pasta.

“Yummy,” Aneesa placed along with a heart near the bottom of her IG Story slide.

Viewers saw Aneesa, 41, competing in MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies alongside talented rookie Logan Sampedro. The duo seemed like they could be amongst the pairs to get close to the final, but Aneesa saw a difficult injury come her way.

She suffered a shoulder injury during a wall climb as part of the Mindfield daily challenge in Episode 5. After getting checked out at a hospital, Aneesa returned to The Challenge house. In an emotional scene, she revealed to castmates she was medically disqualified and headed home.

She’ll be back for the upcoming Ride or Dies season with three-time champ Jordan Wiseley as her teammate. It’s currently unknown how Aneesa suffered her latest injury, but she seems determined to stay consistent with her rehab so she can pursue future athletic competitions.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c on MTV.