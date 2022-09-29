The Challenge: Ride or Dies rookies begin online drama following super trailer reveal

Ravyn Rochelle is among rookies appearing in Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge. Pic credit: @itsravyn/Instagram

The Ride or Dies season of The Challenge has yet to officially start, but the drama is already underway as cast members begin to see things unfold in the footage.

Once episodes arrive, the footage typically brings some interesting online reactions, as cast members learn what castmates said about them in confessionals or scenes they weren’t around for.

Some cast members may also get reminded of reasons they had a feud, rivalry, or issues with other castmates during the season.

The arrival of a Season 38 super trailer showed viewers some of what’s on the way, including drama involving vets like Nany Gonzalez, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Laurel Stucky, Jordan Wiseley, and Tori Deal.

That super trailer may have shown the cast members footage of certain situations or circumstances they may have either forgotten about or never known about.

In particular, two rookies have already started beefing a bit online, although fans are in the dark about what might have happened between them.

The Challenge Season 38 rookies feuding online?

Speculation has started that rookies Ravyn Rochelle and Nurys Mateo aren’t going to be besties once the episodes start up for MTV’s 38th season of The Challenge.

It’s unknown if they were on friendly terms upon their first meeting or before filming started, but recent social media chatter sparked rumors about their feud.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Twitter following the arrival of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies super trailer, rookie cast member Ravyn fired off a tweet that seemed to be a reaction to someone or something she saw, possibly Nurys. Fans online “assumed” it was about Nurys, according to @thechallengeshaderoom below.

“What a f***in hoe,” she tweeted, which has since been deleted, but a fan account showed the original tweet on Instagram (below).

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Based on another screenshot from The Challenge fan account, Nurys reacted to Ravyn’s tweet regarding what she was saying.

“Tread lightly cuz you KNOW I’ll put you in your place baby girl,” Nurys tweeted several hours later.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

After Ravyn’s original tweet got some retweets and reactions on Twitter, she responded with a follow-up tweet.

“Lol, Mann y’all don’t even know what I’m talking about..relax,” she wrote with a dead emoji as a reply to her original tweet, which she has since deleted.

Pic credit: @ravyn_rochelle/Twitter

Jordan and Nurys featured in super trailer scene

Several scenes in the Ride or Dies super trailer flew by, featuring Jordan and his former fiancee, Tori, in arguments as Jordan was potentially hooking up with a castmate.

Jordan and Tori were formerly engaged to get married as of the War of the Worlds 2 season. However, things fell apart, and their engagement ended last year. Things got messy, with Jordan saying he wouldn’t appear on the show again with Tori in the cast.

However, host TJ Lavin brings him out as a surprise teammate for Aneesa Ferreira in one scene during the trailer, much to the shock of castmates, including Tori.

“This isn’t like to get back at you,” Jordan tells Tori in another scene in the super trailer.

“You’re a liar!” she yells in his face as part of the scene.

In another scene, it’s clear that someone says “Jordan and Nurys” over footage of Jordan getting cozy with the Season 38 rookie on a couch.

As mentioned, @thechallengeshaderoom’s original Instagram post included a caption saying that fans assumed Ravyn’s initial reaction tweet was about Nurys, since there were rumors they didn’t get along while filming Season 38. However, she may have been talking about someone else.

In the comments of the Instagram posts shown via screenshots above, Ravyn dropped by to let fans know “Keyword ASSUMED.”

“Cause it wasn’t about her..But if the shoe fits,” she wrote, adding a shoulder shrug emoji.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

In another retweet, Ravyn also shared what her fellow rookie castmate Moriah Jadea said about fan bullying cast members from what they see in The Challenge episodes. Based on that, it seems those two rookies probably get along.

Fans will have to wait to see what all unfolds when The Challenge: Ride or Dies episodes start to hit MTV in October!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.