Who is Ravyn Rochelle on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find her on Instagram?

Ravyn Rochelle debuts as a rookie competitor in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies features familiar faces and new competitors coming to the playing field in what some consider America’s fifth major sport.

Former champions Johnny Bananas, Laurel Stucky, Jordan Wiseley, and Veronica Portillo will be among the returning veteran stars.

Only one of last season’s rookies will return to compete, as Survivor USA star Michele Fitzgerald attempts to get further in the game than her first attempt.

Meanwhile, a new group of rookies will be hungry to make names for themselves in The Challenge history books, including Ravyn Rochelle.

She may not necessarily have the reality TV background that others do, but she appears to be a fierce competitor who manifested becoming part of the show into her reality. Now she’ll try to make Challenge champion part of that reality.

Here are more details about Ravyn, including her background, teammate situation, and where to follow her on social media.

Who is Ravyn Rochelle on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Ravyn is a 25-year-old social media influencer and actress from Los Angeles, California. Based on her IMDB listing, she’s appeared in several movies or series.

She was in the 2021 TV series Be Someone and Good Intentions and this year’s Seal of Desire. As of this writing, she also has several projects in post-production, filming, or in pre-production, including Deadly Games and Fanged.

Ravyn makes her MTV debut as a rookie on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season and has no previous reality TV experience. However, her teammate will bring a bit of that to the game.

The Ride or Dies theme features teams of one man and a woman who share a strong bond. In Ravyn’s case, she’ll team up with a friend and fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks, who originally appeared on Love Island USA.

As of this report, there hadn’t been a promotional video featuring Ravyn and Johnny, although The Challenge regularly releases clips featuring the rookies on social media.

Glimpses of this rookie duo arrived in The Challenge Season 38 trailer below. Most likely, this will be a team that needs to form some serious allies in the game fast, or they’ll be in jeopardy of going into eliminations early and often.

Where to find Ravyn on social media

Ravyn has an active Instagram page, @itsravyn, where she currently has 259,000 followers and 173 posts. It will likely be one place she posts her reactions or commentary about The Challenge episodes.

She regularly shares different photos and videos on the page, including content where she models various outfits.

On September 15, she officially revealed via her page that she is part of The Challenge Season 38.

“ITS FINALLY HERE!!! My people know this is a dream come true!! Being on @thechallenge season 38 RIDE OR DIE 🥲🥲 still unbelievable…tune in to see how it goes down for me,” Ravyn wrote in her IG caption.

Pic credit: @itsravyn/Instagram

Along with Instagram, Ravyn’s also on Twitter, under the handle @ravyn_rochelle. She shared side-by-side cast photos of her and her teammate, Johnny, along with heart emojis.

She has a YouTube channel that currently has about 7,000 subscribers. In one video (below), she reacted to her appearance in the music video for Lose by KSI and Lil Wayne.

Lastly, Ravyn has a TikTok with over 297,000 followers and 1.8 million Likes on her various videos. Follow her on the platform via the handle @itsravyn to check out her clips.

Based on one of her clips (below), she wrote down a goal of joining The Challenge last year and has now seen that particular goal become a reality. Fans will now watch to see if she and her teammate can make history by winning the season in their rookie debut.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.