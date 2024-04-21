The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 elimination suggests a possible format change

The Challenge Season 40 filming is moving along, as the cast is down to less than half of the initial 40 competitors.

That happened due to the various eliminations online spoilers have revealed over the past several weeks.

The upcoming season’s format has a unique theme, celebrating the various eras of MTV’s competition series.

With that, viewers may see some of their all-time favorites return to try to win the final in what’s always a cutthroat game with all sorts of twists.

The show is famous for those TJ Lavin surprises, and recent spoilers seem to suggest that the season’s format has possibly changed.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, which is currently filming in Vietnam.

Another Season 40 elimination result occurred

Unfortunately for MTV star Ryan Kehoe, his bid to win The Challenge Season 40 has ended.

An Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider (below) revealed Ryan may have been the most recently eliminated from the show.

A recent update on the Vevmo forum’s spoilers thread seemingly confirmed the elimination.

As of this report, who eliminated Ryan or what event they competed in is unknown.

Viewers have recently seen Ryan return to competition on The Challenge: All Stars 4, where his best friend Derek Chavez is among his castmates.

It’s worth noting that Ryan’s castmate Derek is still in the game for Season 40. So are fellow All Stars 4 cast members Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, and Rachel Robinson.

Did The Challenge Season 40’s format change?

Fans of The Challenge may have picked up on the fact that the Season 40 spoilers have usually had two cast members eliminated at once.

However, Ryan’s elimination spoiler arrived without any spoilers that a female cast member is out of the game.

Due to that, there’s the potential that TJ announced a change to the game, as he typically does in seasons of The Challenge.

The best guess is that competitors are now competing individually, which would make sense since Rachel is the only remaining member of the first Eras group on the show.

Other cast members still competing in the game include Michele Fitzgerald, Olivia Kaiser, Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Josh Martinez, Cory Wharton, Aviv Melmed, Jordan Wiseley, Theo Campbell, and Nia Moore.

Viewers saw several format changes during Season 39 of MTV’s show. In Battle For a New Champion, competitors started as one large group.

A second phase broke them into random teams for the challenges, while the third phase had them competing individually to reach the final. Season 40 could be similar, as competitors are getting closer to running the final.

