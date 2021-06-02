The Challenge spoilers: Rumors suggest Season 37 will feature veteran castmates involved in love triangle

Filming is underway for the new season of The Challenge with plenty of rumors hitting the internet. Pic credit: MTV

Whatever the Double Agents season of The Challenge lacked in drama and hookups may be made up for based on the Season 37 spoilers coming out.

Recent speculation has arrived regarding another hookup during filming and involved a few veteran competitors that may surprise fans.

Keep in mind spoilers will follow for The Challenge Season 37 including names of cast members, eliminations, and potential details of an in-house showmance or two.

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers include interesting showmance

Over the past several weeks, spoilers have been coming out with speculation for The Challenge Season 37. The show is currently filming in Croatia and features a mix of rookie and veteran competitors. Not only that, it’s a mix of stars from reality TV shows from all over the world.

A previous spoiler released info about a showmance that involved veteran Nelson Thomas and rookie Berna Canbeldek. Berna comes to The Challenge from Survivor Turkey.

However, new spoilers have hit the internet, courtesy of @GamerVev Challenge Insider, which suggests Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell also had a showmance going with Nelson. That particular situation apparently led to some drama between her and the rookie cast member.

Ashley & Nelson had a little “showmance” while filming #TheChallenge37 which led to drama between her & Berna. It was described to me as a “love triangle”. pic.twitter.com/36IyQ6w2Nv — GamerVev (@GamerVev) June 2, 2021

Based on other spoilers for eliminations, a third of the love triangle was broken up due to one of the three competitors getting sent home. In a major hint, it was neither of the veteran cast members.

That said, it’s unknown right now who won in the various eliminations, only the names of the individuals eliminated from the show.

Veteran co-stars have previous history on The Challenge

For Ashley Mitchell and Nelson Thomas, The Challenge Season 37 will mark their seventh season together on MTV’s competitive reality series. The two originally debuted on different reality shows, with Ashley starting on Real World: Ex-Plosion alongside Nelson’s pal Cory Wharton, and Nelson getting his start on Are You The One? 3.

However, they made their Challenge debut together on the Rivals III season of the show. Nelson came into that season as part of a replacement team with Amanda Garcia due to Leroy Garrett having a back injury, forcing him and partner Averey Tressler out of the game.

Ashley was partnered up with Cory on that season since it was a season of rivals and the two had a rivalry extending from their Real World season together. However, it seemed they ultimately mended their differences.

That Challenge season also featured some hooking up that took place involving none other than Ashley and Nelson, who seem to have returned to familiarity with their rumored Season 37 situation.

Interestingly, there wasn’t any hooking up between the two during the Double Agents season, but both competitors were eliminated rather quickly. That said, a segment of the Season 36 reunion focused on Nelson having called Ashley a snake or backstabber at some point during the season.

The two patched things up with Nelson offering Ashley an apology from Zoom video conferencing while she was in studio with the other cast members.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA on MTV for 2021.