The Challenge spoilers: Latest All Stars 2 eliminations arrive as more cast members leave the show

A second season of The Challenge: All Stars is currently filming and looks like it will bring back some of the cast from the first season, along with plenty of other OGs.

Based on The Challenge spoilers arriving online for All Stars 2, over a third of the cast has been eliminated so far. The latest eliminations feature several more Road Rules OGs going home.

Read on for spoilers regarding The Challenge: All Stars Season 2, including which competitors have seen their time on the show end.

Mystery competitor eliminated from All Stars 2?

With The Challenge: All Stars’ first season, most of the cast consisted of individuals that viewers recognized, including The Godfather Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck Holmes, Trishelle Canatella, and Kendal Sheppard.

With Season 2, there may be at least one or two cast members who longtime fans won’t recognize or know without more of a background.

That could include former Road Rules star Steve Meinke, who was recently revealed among eliminations from All Stars 2 this past week.

Steve originally appeared on Road Rules: The Quest, the tenth season of MTV’s show. His castmates included Jisela Delgado, Katie (Doyle) Cooley, and Sophia Pasquis. Katie and Sophia are both part of the All Stars 2 cast, and both were also eliminated.

He appeared on just one season of The Challenge with The Gauntlet, which aired from late 2003 into early 2004. Back then, eliminations could be male versus female based on the type of events. They weren’t Hall Brawls or anything of that nature, though.

Steve won his first elimination on the show against Tonya Cooley in Episode 3 but was eliminated by Trishelle Cannatella in Episode 8.

Since that season of The Challenge, Steve has been mostly out of the public eye in terms of social media, so many fans who hadn’t watched those seasons of MTV’s reality programs may not be too familiar.

Another fan-favorite Road Rules star leaves show

While Steve may not be highly recognizable by The Challenge fans, the other eliminated competitor probably is.

Based on @GamerVev’s Twitter update, the latest woman to be eliminated from the All Stars 2 cast is former Road Rules star, Tina Barta.

She originally appeared on the Road Rules: South Pacific season, which featured Abram Boise among the cast members. Both of these Road Rules stars went on to appear on several seasons of The Challenge.

Tina appeared on The Gauntlet, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat, and The Duel. During her Challenge career, she was 3-1 in eliminations and part of 15 daily wins.

She reached the final in her Inferno II and Fresh Meat seasons and banked $25,000, but never won a season.

Tina also had a few infamous highlight arguments, including one altercation where things got physical, and she punched castmate Beth Stolarczyk. It looked possible that the two castmates might be reunited on All Stars 2, but it didn’t seem to materialize.

After Steve and Tina’s eliminations, it brings the total eliminated competitors to eight. That leaves 14 OGs still vying for whatever the prize may be in Cancun, and several of those cast members are returning from Season 1, including Darrell Taylor and Kendal Sheppard.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. Season 2 is TBA for 2021.