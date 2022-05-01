The Challenge spoilers: Cynthia Roberts hints at cast member’s early All Stars 3 fate in video message

A look at a scene from The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer. Pic credit: Paramount+

Cynthia Roberts is making her return to reality television with The Challenge: All Stars 3. It marks her first appearance on an MTV-related program since 2004’s Battle of the Sexes II, with fans excited to see how the 48-year-old does.

She recently dropped a video message for fans to thank everyone who’s shown their love and support for her comeback, also explaining what’s going on for those who may not have seen it yet.

With her video, Cynthia may have hinted at some spoilers regarding one cast member’s fate on the spinoff, so be forewarned that those spoilers may appear below.

Cynthia shares video message for fans about All Stars 3

On Sunday, former The Real World: Miami star Cynthia Roberts dropped a video message in which she talked about her upcoming return to The Challenge for the third season of All Stars. The spinoff will feature only finalists in the forthcoming season, with Cynthia amongst cast members who are winners.

“Just wanted to stop by and drop a quick thank you for all your support and encouraging words. For those of you who know or don’t know, there’s going to be a new All Stars Season 3 Challenge coming out,” she said in her video.

“You’re probably wondering, ‘Why is Cyn making so much noise these days?’ And it’s just basically to promote the new show that’s coming out. So happy and so excited, can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Cynthia said.

“Please try not to miss the first episode,” she said, winking. “Because it might be the first and last time you see me, so who knows. Had a great time. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she added.

“Was on the show with a whole bunch of All Stars. You know, these folks, they don’t play around,” Cynthia also said, mentioning she got to see some former castmates for the first time in over 17 years.

Whether or not Cynthia is alluding to her leaving All Stars 3 early on is unknown. However, she may be the second cast member to drop a bit of spoiler material in the past week, as castmate Nia Moore spilled some tea about drama in the house.

Cynthia won Challenge season after Real World

Cynthia’s reality TV resume started with The Real World: Miami, where her castmates include Dan Renzi, Melissa Padron, Mike Lambert, and Flora Alekseyeun. Several of them appeared on MTV’s The Challenge, including Cynthia.

Her first season of The Challenge was also the first-ever season of the show for MTV called Road Rules: All Stars, which aired in 1998.

It featured five Real World stars traveling in an RV, similar to the Road Rules concept. Cynthia’s castmates included Eric Nies (RW: New York), Jon Brennan (RW: Los Angeles), Rachel Campos (RW: San Francisco), and Sean Duffy (RW: Boston).

They were all dubbed winners that season, hosted by Real World: San Francisco’s Puck Rainey.

Cynthia followed that season up with Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004, the ninth season of MTV’s The Challenge. She lasted until Episode 6, where she and castmate Derrick Kosinski were voted off since there weren’t eliminations yet.

Now Cynthia returns for the updated version of The Challenge with the All Stars spinoff. She’s amongst the elder All Stars 3 cast members at 48, behind Mark Long and Syrus Yarbrough, each 50.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.