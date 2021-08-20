The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 rumors suggest filming shutdown, cast moved into quarantine

Cast members during a daily mission in The Challenge: All Stars’ first season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 has yet to be announced, but a second season was filming based on online speculation. However, that filming has been halted for the presumed second season of the spinoff series.

Rumors arrive as the season was in progress with daily challenges and eliminations taking place, but as of right now, it’s unknown when the show will begin filming again.

Keep in mind that this report may contain some spoilers about cast members for the second season, including alternates or replacements.

Online Challenge spoilers say All Stars 2 filming shutdown

Spoilers often arrive while seasons of The Challenge are filming, with the cast members, location, and elimination results revealed. As of this report, multiple cast members from The Challenge: All Stars 2 have already been sent home via elimination.

However, things came to a halt, at least as of Monday, August 16. That’s when a Vevmo forum thread updated with information about filming having to stop for now.

“Due to a crew member breaking COVID protocol, the cast has been back in quarantine,” the Vevmo spoilers thread states.

The @GamerVev Twitter shared the same message, where The Challenge spoilers and rumors regularly surface.

Right now, there have been no reports of any crew or cast members who have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s also unknown how long the cast members will remain in quarantine, although speculation suggests anywhere from a week to 10 days.

The cast and crew are most likely being regularly tested for COVID-19 ahead of them resuming the filming.

MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies also had shutdown

Several cast members from MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies tested positive for COVID-19 this past April, resulting in a filming shutdown. While names weren’t officially released, some online rumors have suggested that returning competitor Nam Vo had to leave the show due to COVID-19, as he was too sick to continue with the season.

Other names that popped up included Berna Canbeldek, who revealed she had COVID-19 while the cast was quarantining. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is another cast member whose name popped up in online speculation.

Just like with the All Stars 2 cast, MTV’s The Challenge cast members were in quarantine before filming officially started.

Those positive cases came shortly after the new Spies, Lies & Allies season of The Challenge started filming in Croatia. It required cast members to quarantine well over a week before filming could resume. That eventually happened, as the season was fully filmed, with winners crowned. The season has currently been airing on MTV, with two episodes shown as of this report.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 season was filming in Cancun, with just over 20 people in the cast. As of this report, eight eliminations had taken place for the season.

Among those rumored as returning from the first season were Derrick Kosinski, Kendal Sheppard, Katie Cooley, and Darrell Taylor. Rumored new cast members included The Challenge: Fresh Meat’s Casey Cooper, The Real World: San Diego’s Brad Fiorenza, and Road Rules: South Pacific’s Tina Barta.

Based on another tweet from @GamerVev, the shutdowns with MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 and Paramount Plus’ All-Stars 2 spinoff have pushed back cast departures for the Season 38 of MTV’s show and another planned spinoff series on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus.