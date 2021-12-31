The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2, Episode 9 trailer teases season-ending injury, last mission before final

Darrell Taylor reacts to news from his castmate in The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge spoilers are rolling in for All Stars 2, as an Episode 9 trailer gave viewers some of what’s on the way for the cast members.

That includes the continued tension in the house amongst rival competitors from different alliances. At least one individual has had enough of the King’s Palace and their catchy theme song.

However, another competitor may have a more serious issue going on, with a potential season-ending injury revealed that could also cost their teammate the final.

This report contains spoilers through The Challenge: All Stars, Episode 8, and possibly Episode 9.

The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 9 trailer teases competitor’s injury

A new teaser trailer arrived after The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 8, featuring scenes from the upcoming ninth episode in the spinoff series.

In the trailer footage (below), the King’s Palace is back in celebration mode, most likely after Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins’ latest elimination win. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of alliance members Laterrian Wallace and Jasmine Reynaud, whom they defeated.

However, TJ Lavin revealed that Nehemiah and Melinda had earned a Lifeshield, making them safe from the next elimination. It also meant they were the first team to earn a spot in the upcoming final.

In the Episode 9 trailer footage, MJ Garrett reacts to the Save The Palace song and dance and seems annoyed by it. He even goes so far as to start singing it in his confessional before cutting himself off to say, “Shut the f**k up.”

The trailer above also shows the upcoming mission, which involves more big rig trucks moving down the road. It appears competitors are tasked with opening several boxes on top of a moving truck as part of the event.

In one footage, Darrell Taylor mentions that Brad Fiorenza is ripping boxes apart, which may not be part of the rules. Will that cost the power team of Brad and Jodi Weatherton in the event?

Will injury force All Stars 2 competitors out of game?

Viewers have already seen several of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members depart for medical reasons. That included Kendal Sheppard leaving after getting checked out at the hospital and Casey Cooper’s pregnancy reveal.

In Casey’s situation, that also meant her teammate, Cohutta Grindstaff, had to leave the show because TJ Lavin told them as teammates, they are “bonded together” for the game.

In the trailer footage above, former Real World: Key West and Challenge star Janelle Casaneve tells her teammate Darrell that she’s got a back injury.

Janelle mentions not wanting to “blow out her back” as part of the competition. From there, Darrell’s reaction makes it appear he’s about to lose his chance at another final with big prize money.

That said, if they play things smart, Janelle could possibly ensure Darrell still goes to the final. Casey’s mistake may have been keeping her medical news a secret and not allowing herself and Cohutta to get voted into elimination.

TJ would have likely revealed that Casey couldn’t compete in elimination at the Arena. That would mean it would only be a guy’s elimination, and Cohutta would have competed for his chance to stay in the game.

If Janelle and Darrell get voted or sent into elimination, there’s a possibility Darrell may be able to battle for his spot in the game. Of course, that’s only if Janelle’s injury is severe enough to prevent her from continuing.

This will be the last episode before TJ’s final begins in Cancun. Fans will find out what happens with Darrell, Janelle, and the rest of the OGs when Episode 9 officially debuts on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.