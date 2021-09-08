The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies sneak peek reveals Episode 5’s dirty Mindfield mission

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 5 to feature Mindfield mission. Pic credit: MTV

Each week, the agents on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies are given another daily mission that puts their minds and bodies to the test.

For Episode 5 of the season, they’ll be competing in a muddy mission that will challenge them physically and mentally, with everyone battling for that all-important win.

That includes one team that really needs to keep themselves safe due to how the game continues to play out for rookie competitors.

Agents get muddy in Spies, Lies & Allies mission

While The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 was called Messy, it was about a castmate’s game decisions. Meanwhile, it seems like Episode 5 is where competitors will really get messy as they’re crawling through the mud for their latest daily challenge.

The daily mission is called Mindfield and involves agents moving under mock barbwire fences through the mud, climbing walls, pulling heavy objects via rope, and performing other tasks in an obstacle course.

Their objective is to retrieve puzzle pieces and put together their puzzle before the other teams. As with previous missions, the winning team becomes The Agency. They’ll have safety from elimination and also get to send one man and one woman in for the elimination event.

Sneak peek footage arrived ahead of Season 37, Episode 5, to show off exactly what’s involved for the agents in this challenging new task.

So far, each Spies, Lies & Allies daily challenge has been won by a team consisting of a veteran and a rookie. Episode 1 saw Aneesa Ferreira and Logan Sampedro win in a battle where international competitors were trying to rescue American competitors and become the first to reach a final checkpoint.

In the second episode, Fessy Shafaat and Esther Agunbiade were victorious in Heli Heist. It was rookie Ed Eason and Tori Deal winning the Episode 3 mission called Deep Sea Recon.

Episode 4 featured another win for Fessy and Esther in the Undercover Comms mission. It also featured a “blindside” move where Fessy and his partner sent Amber Borzotra into elimination, causing chaos in the stands of The Lair.

Rookie team needs a win desperately

Through the first four episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies, rookies have found themselves the targets of the veteran alliance. Each week, an elimination has sent home rookies, with a total of seven eliminated heading into Episode 5.

So far, the rookies sent home include Michaela Bradshaw, Renan Hellemans, Kelz Dyke, Tracy Candela, Tacha Akide, Corey Lay, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Rookies saw a change in the pattern when non-rookie Amber Borzotra was sent into elimination in Episode 4. However, she and partner Hughie Maughan got the win, bringing them back into the house.

After their win, Amber and Hughie chose to steal new partners. Hughie chose Nany Gonzalez, while Amber went with Devin Walker. Amber’s decision made Emy Alupei and Gabo Szabo, the only rookie-rookie team by default. That immediately put targets on their backs.

Based on the daily mission footage above, Gabo realizes how important it is to get the win. However, the Warsaw Shore star wants to prove he’s more than just “popcorn muscles” to his castmates.

Will he and Emy finally buck the trend of a rookie-rookie team not winning any eliminations? The odds seem stacked way against them as the veteran alliance continues their stranglehold on the game.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.