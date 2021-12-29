The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion: Fans react to Alien performance by Emy Alupei

Rookie Emy Alupei performs her original song Alien at The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion on MTV featured many cast members gathered in-studio to discuss the various drama from on and off the show.

Along with that came some talk about the competitors, including Season 37’s “Rookie of the Year,” which many people felt was Emy Alupei from Survivor Romania.

She was able to cap off her season with another performance of her song Alien at the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion, which brought reactions from fans about the rookie.

Emy performed Alien at Spies, Lies & Allies reunion

Alien was the catchy song that the talented Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emy Alupei debuted as The Challenge season was rolling along. The song was even the name of a Season 37 episode and featured as Emy performed it for castmates during a night at the club.

Fast forward to The Challenge Season 37 reunion, which featured drama on stage at various points involving Amanda Garcia, Michele Fitzgerald, Tori Deal, Emanuel Neagu, Tacha Akide, Esther Agunbiade, Berna Canbeldek, and Emy Alupei.

However, they put all that aside as the show closed out. Cast members including Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra wore alien shirts, with some also wearing alien antennae on their heads. From there, they bopped and bounced to Emy’s performance of Alien.

Not only did Emy display her musical talent during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, but her abilities to compete on the show with the vets. While not all of her eliminations featured veteran competitors, she went 4-0, defeating several rookies and Big T Fazakerley en route to TJ Lavin’s final.

She’d start strong in the final and finished in third place overall as Devin Walker’s teammate. The Season 37 winners, Emy’s “Uncle” CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark, collected $1 million in prize money and then chose to give the two other runner-up teams $100,000 each for their efforts in the final.

That seems like it’s a successful season for the Survivor Romania star, as she was the only rookie in the final.

Fans react to Emy’s performance at reunion, on Season 37

While The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion aired on Wednesday, December 22, MTV’s The Challenge only recently shared Emy’s full performance from the event.

Fans had mixed reactions to her performance of Alien and her performance as a cast member for The Challenge Season 37.

Some fans praised Emy’s performance and added they’d want their friends at karaoke to act like Emy’s Challenge castmates did during her performance.

“I was surprised by this. It was weird except it sort of had swagger to it that I liked. It was better than I thought it would be,” another fan said.

However, others weren’t a fan of Emy or her performance. One called Emy “the most annoying rookie” they’ve seen on the show since 2006 and added the reality competition series is “slowly going downhill.”

Another fan pointed out that although Emy’s “a talented artist,” this is The Challenge and not those other shows like The Voice where contestants get to display their singing talents.

Lastly, one fan has put in an early request for The Challenge: All Stars 2 reunion. They want to see the alliance members from King’s Palace perform their recently-released song Save The Palace at the event.

As of this report, there are no confirmed details of any reunion taking place for All Stars 2, but one has to think if it does, a Save The Palace performance might be essential to close the show out.

The Challenge is on hiatus, with Season 38 expected to arrive in 2022 on MTV.