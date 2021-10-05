The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies could break record held by The Gauntlet season

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies host TJ Lavin speaks to the cast at an elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season introduced viewers to a total of 19 rookies, all hungry to reach the final and compete for big money in Croatia.

Unfortunately, a veteran alliance had other ideas, as the vets formed a truce with one another to keep sending all the rookies into elimination until no more were left.

That plan has worked amazingly well and now has Season 37 on pace to break a record held by MTV’s The Gauntlet season of The Challenge.

Challenge stats show potential record for Season 37

As The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 approaches, the current season of MTV’s reality competition series has seen only rookie cast members sent home by eliminations.

That has included solo eliminations due to other circumstances, as well as team eliminations. Amber Borzotra was the only veteran even sent into elimination due to castmate Fessy Shafaat trying to get rid of her before she might get rid of him.

Amber survived by winning the elimination, though, which kept her in the game. Meanwhile, rookies Michele Fitzgerald, Corey Lay, Michaela Bradshaw, Esther Agunbiade, Berna Canbeldek, Gabo Szabo, and Hughie Maughan have all gone home.

Based on an Instagram account that provides different Challenge stats, the Spies, Lies & Allies season is approaching The Gauntlet’s record for most eliminations before a veteran cast member gets eliminated.

The Gauntlet had 10 eliminations before a veteran competitor got eliminated. That was the seventh season of MTV’s The Challenge, which was filmed in 2003. The first vet to get eliminated was Laterrian Wallace, who recently appeared on the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

Ahead of his elimination that season, David Broom, Montana McGlynn, Rachel Braband, Matt Smith, and Tina Barta, were among the rookies eliminated.

Ultimately, a Road Rules team won the season, including cast members Darrell Taylor, Rachel Robinson, Theo von Kurnatowski, and Veronica Portillo.

Rookie’s big move in Episode 8 could prevent record

For Spies, Lies & Allies, each elimination so far has featured the cast being able to vote one rookie or a team of two rookies into the elimination. The Agency has sent mostly in rookies as their opponents, barring Amber in Episode 4. However, that appears like it will change with Episode 9.

In Season 37, Episode 8, rookies Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White won their elimination matchup, sending Berna and Hughie home from the show.

With the victory, Priscilla made the big move to steal veteran Josh Martinez as her new teammate, taking him from veteran Ashley Mitchell. That particular move ensured there would be no rookie-rookie teams moving forward unless a veteran can win in elimination to steal a veteran teammate.

It also means at least one veteran will be in the next elimination, barring any other disqualifications. So the record set by The Gauntlet may remain intact once Episode 9 of The Challenge arrives if a vet happens to get sent home via elimination.

Based on a sneak preview, two vets will get into it over the upcoming daily challenge, which could indicate they’ll be the next targets to vote for at deliberation.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.