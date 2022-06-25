The Challenge Seasons 38 and 39 confirmed for MTV

TJ Lavin will return to host The Challenge Seasons 38 and 39. Pic credit: Paramount+

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge on MTV can look forward to more of the competition series as it will officially continue for another two seasons!

While several spinoffs arrived courtesy of the longtime reality TV series on other networks, MTV will remain home of the main Challenge show.

Based on a recent report, Seasons 38 and 39 were greenlit by the network. Some details are available for The Challenge Season 38, which is currently filming with an anticipated arrival later this year.

The Challenge Seasons 38 and 39 greenlit for MTV

According to an exclusive Variety report, MTV officially greenlit their popular reality competition series, The Challenge, for two more seasons. The next will be Season 38, which arrives after the 37th season, Spies, Lies & Allies.

In Season 37, viewers saw an international global aspect to the competition, as there were rookies introduced from different reality TV programs around the globe. Cast members included competitors who appeared on Survivor: Romania, Big Brother: Nigeria, Warsaw Shore, and other international shows.

The rookies outnumbered the veterans for the season, bringing about a veteran alliance that systematically worked together to eliminate the newcomers en route to the final.

When all was said and done, Chris “CT” Tamburello captured his fifth Challenge championship alongside teammate Kaycee Clark, who won her first. The duo banked a grand prize of $1 million, which they also shared partially with the other finalists.

Variety indicated that Nielsen indicated the 37th season of The Challenge was the No. 1 unscripted series in the 18-34 age demographic for the 2021-2022 broadcast year.

What is known about Season 38 so far?

Based on Variety’s report, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin will return to host Seasons 38 and 39, which will give fans at least one familiar face on the show.

The upcoming season is currently filming in Argentina. As of this report, there haven’t been any official details given about the show’s theme, title, or other cast members.

Much like recent seasons, a group of veteran cast members are expected to compete in the series along with newcomers. While MTV has yet to announce the cast for the show, Season 39 spoilers are available for who is included.

In addition to the upcoming MTV season of The Challenge, there are two spinoffs to keep fans watching the competition series in different forms. Paramount Plus has been airing The Challenge: All Stars 3, with the grand finale on the way.

Once that’s over, there will be a short break before a new spinoff arrives on CBS, The Challenge: USA. The show will feature only cast members from Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor.

Promotional videos have arrived for the CBS spinoff to introduce the various cast members. Among them will be Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and former Survivor winner Tyson Apostol.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.